MMJ International Holdings: The Medicare Hemp, Marijuana, CBD, "Uncontrolled Experiment":

"Why Validated Pharmaceutical Standards Are the Only Defense Against Public Health Failure" stated Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / As the federal government pushes to integrate cannabinoid products into the Medicare system via the recent Schedule III rescheduling order, a dangerous disconnect has emerged between political expediency and clinical reality. While proponents promote these products as therapeutic, a growing coalition of physicians, scientists, and pharmaceutical developers is sounding the alarm: the current state-licensed supply chain lacks the most basic safety infrastructure required for medical grade treatment.

The "Science" of Contamination vs. The DEA Rigor of 21 CFR Part 211

The central dispute in the current legal challenge-led by MMJ International Holdings-is not against cannabis as a potential medicine, but against the abandonment of safety standards.

Medicine, by definition, is a substance manufactured under validated, reproducible conditions-conditions governed in the United States by 21 CFR Part 211. These standards exist to prevent the inclusion of heavy metals, microbial pathogens, and carcinogenic mycotoxins. However, the supply chain recently granted an expedited federal registration pathway is exempt from these requirements.

Recent data suggests this is a catastrophic oversight. Peer-reviewed analytical studies have documented the presence of Fusarium mycotoxins in up to 70% of tested CBD products. These toxins are not merely impurities; they are cytotoxic and estrogenic, capable of inducing genome instability and interfering with the therapeutic efficacy of the cannabinoids themselves.

The EFSA Precedent: The Failure of "Novel Food" Safety

The systemic risks are further underscored by the recent Charlottes Web rejection of CBD-based "novel food" applications by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). In its latest assessment (EFSA Journal, 2026), the authority concluded that the safety data gaps for cannabidiol remain unresolved.

EFSA's findings highlight significant concerns regarding potential adverse effects on the liver, gastrointestinal tract, and reproductive systems-concerns that remain unaddressed in the United States. While European regulators have exercised caution, insisting on rigorous safety data before allowing general consumption, the U.S. federal government has bypassed this essential scientific validation entirely, enabling these same uncharacterized products to be reimbursed by Medicare.

A "Weapon of Cultural Suicide" or a Failure of Governance?

The public health risks are increasingly drawing bipartisan concern. Dr. Matt Poling, a family physician and Medical Advisor for Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas, recently noted that the federal shift toward Schedule III appears driven by "political science, not medical science," warning of the escalating costs and psychiatric harms associated with the proliferation of high-potency products.

MMJ International Holdings, which has spent eight years and and millions pursuing the rigorous FDA pharmaceutical pathway, argues that the government has created a "regulatory double standard." By rewarding state-licensed operators-who have faced hundreds of product embargoes and recalls for pesticide and mold contamination-the federal government is effectively incentivizing an "uncontrolled experiment" on the most vulnerable Medicare population.

"We built this company to prove that cannabinoid medicine works when you do it right," says Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "What the government just did rewards everyone who skipped the science. True medicine is not determined by a lobbyist's video or a billionaire's personal experience-it is determined by validated manufacturing, standardized testing, and the absolute certainty that what is in the bottle is safe."

The Path Forward

As the DEA's rescheduling hearing approaches on June 29, 2026.

For patients with Huntington's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and other serious neurological conditions, the distinction between a "state-licensed" product and "pharmaceutical-grade" medicine is a matter of clinical safety. Until the federal government mandates that all substances labeled "medicine" meet the validated, reproducible standards of the FDA, the current policy remains a liability for patients and an institutional failure of the U.S. healthcare system.

About MMJ International Holdings MMJ International Holdings is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical-grade, plant-derived cannabinoid therapies. The company has pursued federal pharmaceutical development, FDA IND programs, and botanical drug research since 2018.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-medicare-hemp-marijuana-cbd-%22uncontrolled-experiment%22-1174953