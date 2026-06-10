Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Miata Metals Corp. ("Miata Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMET), and their executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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Miata Metals is a gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio in Suriname's underexplored Guyana Shield, one of the world's prospective orogenic gold belts. The Company's flagship Sela Creek project is positioned as Suriname's largest undeveloped gold field and hosts multiple emerging discoveries, including Jons Trend and Big Berg, supported by encouraging near-surface drill results and a large artisanal mining footprint. In January 2026 Miata commenced a fully funded 25,000-metre drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and testing a broad pipeline of high-priority targets. Alongside Sela Creek, the company holds the Nassau project, providing additional exploration upside. With strong in-country relationships, technical leadership, research coverage, and recent financing, Miata Metals is focused on systematic discovery and resource growth.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange