Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2026 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, and approval of unallocated awards under the Company's long-term incentive plan, which were also approved.

At the Meeting, 180,942,850 shares were voted, representing 61.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Russell Ball 172,768,964 96.75 5,808,816 3.25 Paul Harbidge 178,554,396 99.99 23,384 0.01 Randy Engel 178,560,509 99.99 17,271 0.01 Robert Doyle 175,366,891 98.20 3,210,889 1.80 Audra Walsh 158,666,721 88.85 19,911,059 11.15 Katherine Arnold 178,554,168 99.99 23,612 0.01 Alan Wilson 176,201,901 98.67 2,375,879 1.33 Arndt Brettschneider 178,483,225 99.95 94,555 0.05

The voting results for the additional resolutions are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 180,908,343 99.98 34,507 0.02

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Approval of Unallocated Awards 169,440,564 94.88 9,137,217 5.12

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. Faraday has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a subsidiary of BHP Group for the proposed acquisition of BHP's San Manuel Property , adjacent to the Copper Creek Project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

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SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/faraday-copper-announces-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-1175075