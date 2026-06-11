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WKN: A2PP8G | ISIN: CA77929Q4051 | Ticker-Symbol: 3R6N
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 08:02
0,077 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUTE1 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROUTE1 INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 00:14 Uhr
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Route1, Inc.: Route1 Inc. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Route1 Inc. ("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") effective as of June 10, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

The Rights Plan has been adopted with a view to ensuring, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company are treated fairly in connection with any takeover bid for the Company.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right (the "Right") attaches to each common share of the Company issued and outstanding from time to time. Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the Rights become exercisable in the event that any person, (together with any affiliates, associates and persons acting in concert, as applicable (the "Related Parties") becomes a beneficial holder of 20% or more of the Company's outstanding common shares without complying with the "Permitted Bid" provisions pursuant to the Rights Plan. In such circumstances holders of the Rights (other than the acquiring person and its Related Parties) will be permitted to exercise their Rights and purchase additional common shares of the Company at a substantial discount to the then market price of the Company's shares. The Rights Plan does not prohibit interested parties from proceeding with an unsolicited take-over bid in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

While the Rights Plan is effective immediately, it is subject to (i) execution by Computershare Investor Services Inc., the proposed rights agent, (ii) ratification by the Company's shareholders within six months of its adoption and (iii) regulatory acceptance. A summary of the principal terms of the Rights Plan will be included in the management information circular for the meeting to be held within six months to ratify the Rights Plan which will be sent to all of the Company's shareholders as of the applicable record date for such meeting and a complete copy of the Rights Plan will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. If the Rights Plan is not approved by the shareholders within six months of the Effective Date it, together with the outstanding Rights, will terminate and cease to be effective.

About Route1 Inc.
Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 480 578-0287
tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding the granting of the patent and the terms thereof, the launch date of "Mr. Parking", the results of development and testing, market trends and the continuation of such trends, the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

#

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/route1-inc.-adopts-shareholder-rights-plan-1175924

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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