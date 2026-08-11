Route1, Inc.: Route1 Expands Recurring Operational Relationships with City of Davis and City of Santa Barbara Police Department

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Route1 Inc. ("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced that it has received purchase orders from the City of Davis, California and the City of Santa Barbara Police Department with a combined pre-tax value of approximately US$0.3 million.

The orders expand Route1's existing relationships with both municipal customers. In Davis, what began as a lifecycle hardware replacement expanded into a broader relationship, including the City's conversion from Route1's legacy break/fix hardware support offering to its Comprehensive+ Support and Operational Performance Program. In Santa Barbara, a successful initial deployment has led to four additional mobile ALPR systems and expanded use of Route1 ABI, the Company's operational intelligence platform.

Together, the transactions demonstrate Route1's land-and-expand strategy: use deployment and lifecycle events to deepen customer engagement, align around operational outcomes, and expand recurring relationships around support, operational performance, data visibility, and accountability.

Order Highlights

City of Davis: Sales order is to replace three legacy Genetec AutoVu SharpX mobile ALPR systems with SharpZ3 systems, together with in-vehicle technology, deployment services, and a Route1 Comprehensive+ Support and Operational Performance Plan. Davis is converting from Route1's legacy break/fix hardware support offering to Comprehensive+, Route1's higher-value recurring support and operational performance program. The annual program includes Route1 ABI, onsite maintenance, priority technical support, lifecycle coordination, and operational optimization support.

City of Santa Barbara Police Department: Sales order adding four Genetec AutoVu SharpZ3 Overtime mobile ALPR systems, deployment and configuration services, preventive-maintenance support, and expanded use of Route1 ABI.

The two orders illustrate different paths to deeper recurring engagement: a lifecycle-driven support conversion in Davis and a successful initial deployment leading to additional hardware and operational-intelligence adoption in Santa Barbara.

City of Davis

Davis has been a Route1 customer for approximately four years. The City had been operating three older Genetec AutoVu SharpX systems under Route1's legacy break/fix hardware support offering, with relatively limited engagement. After the City's primary ALPR contact retired, Route1 re-engaged the account and worked more directly with new leadership, including the Director and Chief of Police.

The original discussion centered on replacing aging equipment. As the engagement progressed, the conversation broadened to enforcement efficiency and performance, clearer governance, lifecycle management, and a more proactive operating relationship. The result was not simply a three-unit hardware refresh, but a conversion to Route1 Comprehensive+ once the new equipment is deployed. Comprehensive+ has already begun supporting the deployment and the City's current operating environment.

City of Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara Police Department first deployed with Route1 in 2025. Following that initial implementation, continued engagement and strong delivery built confidence in both the Genetec technology and Route1's ability to support the system end to end. Since spring 2026, new City leadership has placed greater emphasis on parking-enforcement performance, creating an opportunity to move beyond operating a mobile ALPR fleet toward using data to better understand enforcement coverage, officer productivity, compliance, and the effectiveness of existing parking policies.

The latest expansion adds four Genetec AutoVu SharpZ3 Overtime systems and further embeds Route1 ABI into the Police Department's enforcement operation. Route1 ABI is being used to identify enforcement coverage gaps, measure performance, and improve visibility into how parking inventory, signage, policies, and procedures are performing in practice.

Expanding Existing Customer Relationships

The Davis transaction demonstrates how a hardware lifecycle event can become an opportunity to re-engage an existing customer and expand into higher-value recurring services. The Santa Barbara transaction demonstrates the complementary land-and-expand path: deliver the initial deployment successfully, stay engaged, introduce additional operational value through Route1 ABI, and earn the next expansion.

Route1's relationship in Santa Barbara now extends across multiple distinct parking and enforcement environments, including the Police Department, Downtown Santa Barbara, and the Waterfront. Downtown, Route1 ABI has been used to build a more comprehensive inventory of parking assets and curb space and provide insight into occupancy, dwell time, and turnover. Along the Waterfront, the operating focus includes compliance, visitor experience, parking performance, and revenue opportunities. For the Police Department, the focus is enforcement coverage, officer productivity, and operational effectiveness. Together, these deployments provide a common data and operational framework across different municipal missions.

"The important part of these orders is what happened around the hardware," said Dan Fuccello, Route1's President. "In Davis, a three-system lifecycle replacement became a much broader operating relationship and a move from legacy break/fix hardware support to Comprehensive+. In Santa Barbara, successful delivery of the first deployment created the confidence for the City to add four more systems and expand its use of Route1 ABI. That is the model we are executing: deliver well, stay engaged, understand what the operator is trying to accomplish, and earn a larger recurring role in the performance of the program."

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 provides operational intelligence and secure data solutions for public sector and critical infrastructure operators. The Company's ABI platform supports structured intelligence and operational improvement initiatives across mobility, parking enforcement, public safety and smart infrastructure environments. Route1 trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding deployment timing, customer adoption and use of Route1 support and operational-performance programs, Route1 ABI adoption, the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, market trends and the continuation of such trends, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this news release are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/route1-expands-recurring-operational-relationships-with-city-of-d-1206230