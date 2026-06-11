KLEA HOLDING: Klea Pharmaceuticals launch its business with a strong partner

Paris, 11 June 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group specialising in the acquisition, development and digitalisation of companies across various sectors, announces the launch of its new subsidiary, Klea Pharmaceuticals, which will market a portfolio of licensed medicines in high-growth markets across the Middle East and Africa. The commercial launch, with the first revenues expected as early as the second half of 2026, is being undertaken in partnership with a powerful ally, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), a family-owned Emirati holding company already highly active in the healthcare sector.

A start-up process that is perfectly under control

As a reminder, on 1 April, Klea Holding announced the creation of Klea Pharmaceuticals, a new company based in Dubai, in which it holds a 46% stake alongside the two founders - who have backgrounds in the international pharmaceutical industry - and professional investors.

Klea Pharmaceuticals today announced the official start of the transfer of the portfolio of medicines acquired in the United Arab Emirates to its newly established operational structure. The Company has an initial portfolio of 57 medicines registered with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and listed under both the Dubai Drug Code (DDC) and the HAAD Code (Abu Dhabi), enabling it to access both public and private markets. The transfer of regulatory assets is expected to be finalised by the end of June 2026. By that date, Klea Pharmaceuticals will be fully operational in the United Arab Emirates with its entire portfolio, regulatory authorisations and commercial partnerships in place.

At the same time, Klea Pharmaceuticals has finalised the establishment of its scientific office, obtained the necessary regulatory approvals from the health authorities in the United Arab Emirates, and set up its local organisation covering regulatory affairs, quality, supply chain and business development.

AKI, a leading business partner

On the commercial front, Klea Pharmaceuticals has selected Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) as its pharmaceutical distribution partner. AKI is recognised as a major player with nationwide coverage and an extensive regional presence, capable of ensuring the commercial roll-out of the portfolio in the UAE market and supporting future regional growth ambitions.

With over four decades of experience and building on a legacy that began in 1965 with the creation of the United Arab Emirates' first pharmacy chain (BinSina Pharmacy, with over 150 pharmacies across the UAE and Oman), the AKI Group has established itself as one of the region's most influential and diversified family-owned businesses. Through its Healthcare division, it holds a leading position in pharmaceutical distribution in the Middle East, with over 4% market share (over 15% in the United Arab Emirates).

The group offers its partners recognised expertise in pharmaceutical distribution, backed by a portfolio of over 60 pharmaceutical companies and virtually comprehensive market coverage. Its integrated model combines state-of-the-art logistics capabilities, regulatory excellence and 100% control of the cold chain. The group has a workforce of over 12,000 and a presence in several countries across the Middle East.

AKI thus combines operational strength, regional roots and a long-term vision, whilst upholding the founding values of a family-owned group, based on proximity, trust and a lasting commitment to its partners and communities.

Thanks to the organisation put in place, Klea Pharmaceuticals' distribution network already covers 1,611 pharmacies (51% of the United Arab Emirates) and 51 private and public hospital groups.

A market with strong potential and ambitious prospects

This launch will mark the effective roll-out of Klea Holding's pharmaceutical development strategy in a region characterised by strong growth in demand for healthcare products and attractive prospects for the pharmaceutical sector.

As a reminder, the pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is worth $32.6 billion (€28.3 billion) and is growing at an annual rate of 7.8%, more than double that of mature markets. The United Arab Emirates is the ideal entry point: with growth of 16.5% over the last period, the country is the second most dynamic market in the MEA region, driven by universal compulsory health insurance and one of the highest rates of individual coverage in the world (68%).

Klea Pharmaceuticals confirms it is targeting turnover of over AED 8.5 million (over €2 million) from 2026, amounting to over 14 million AED in the first full year of operation, with a gradual ramp-up driven by geographical expansion, to reach over 200 million AED (over €50 million) by 2032.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Klea Holding, through its 'scaling industries of the future' identity, currently operates via Smart Salem, the leading network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates; its joint venture Smart Health, dedicated to the roll-out of digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia; and Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

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