KLEA HOLDING: Smart Salem records a strong rebound in activity in June 2026, confirms solid profitability and favourable outlook

Paris, 15 July 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group whose ambition is to capitalize on the strong economic development of the Middle East to maximize the growth and value creation of its businesses, reports its revenue for the first half of 2026 and provides an update on the development of its activities.

After a spring 2026 impacted by the conflict in the Middle East, the Group is pleased to announce several positive developments that demonstrate the relevance of its strategy, the resilience of its profitability and its future growth potential.

Strong rebound in Smart Salem's activity and return to growth from June 2026 (chart available in the PDF version)

As announced at the end of the first quarter of 2026, while Smart Salem's activity remained very well oriented until the end of February, the outbreak of the war in the Middle East led to a series of exceptional events (air traffic disruptions, remote schooling) which added to the usual seasonal slowdown associated with school holidays and the Eid al-Fitr holiday period (end of Ramadan).

Following the sharp decline in activity in March 2026, monthly revenue resumed sequential growth from April onwards, with June 2026 already showing revenue growth compared with June 2025.

This exceptionally challenging environment resulted in a 20% decline in first-half revenue at constant exchange rates and 25% based on reported figures.

At 30 June - €m - unaudited financials H1 2025[1] H1 2026[2] Var. 26/25

published Var. 26/25 cst. rate Medical Fitness segment 10.3 6.9 -33% -28% Health & Wellness tests and other segments 0.9 1.4 +65% +76% Other revenues[3] 0.3 0.2 -21% -16% Klea Holding consolidated sales 11.5 8.6 -25% -20%

Health & Wellness tests continue to grow (chart available in the PDF version)

The analysis of activity by segment highlights the strong resilience of the Health & Wellness tests offering, which continued to grow throughout the first half of 2026 and recorded a 76% increase at constant exchange rates as of the end of June 2026.

Even more notably, in June 2026 the Health & Wellness tests business generated its highest monthly revenue since launch, demonstrating its significant long-term potential.

Confirmation of Smart Salem's solid profitability

In this exceptional environment, Klea Holding implemented immediate cost-control measures, enabling Smart Salem to remain profitable throughout the first half of 2026, with estimated EBITDA of AED 10.4 million, equivalent to approximately €2.4 million.

Positive outlook for the second half of 2026

Although visibility remains limited due to the still-uncertain geopolitical environment, the Group remains confident that the rebound in activity will continue month after month and still expects a gradual recovery of the revenue shortfall over the coming quarters.

Furthermore, even though the regional situation has created delays in the rollout of new activities, the Group confirms:

The ongoing evaluation of additional development opportunities for Smart Salem in Dubai, including the launch of new services within existing centers and the opening of new facilities;

in Dubai, including the launch of new services within existing centers and the opening of new facilities; The opening of Smart Health's first digitalized medical center in KAFD, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), where construction has now been completed and the project is awaiting final administrative approvals;

first digitalized medical center in KAFD, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), where construction has now been completed and the project is awaiting final administrative approvals; The start of commercial operations for Klea Pharmaceuticals, the subsidiary dedicated to marketing a portfolio of licensed pharmaceutical products across the Middle East and Africa.

Supported by these new growth drivers and the lasting impact of the cost-saving measures implemented, Klea Holding expects an improvement in profitability during the second half of 2026.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Klea Holding, through its 'scaling industries of the future' identity, currently operates via Smart Salem, the leading network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates; its joint venture Smart Health, dedicated to the roll-out of digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia; and Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Average exchange rate 2025: EUR/AED = 4,0178

[2] Average exchange rate 2026: EUR/AED = 4,2795

[3] Occupational health tests, pre-employment tests, service charges, etc.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG5slcabZ2jGnZ9xY8hnmGKWaW5mmWmdbGibxGdsasqZcG5jyJpjb5udZnJql2xu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99278-alklh_cp_ca_s1_2026_eng.pdf