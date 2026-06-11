NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE Debuts Comprehensive Sensor Portfolio at SENSOR+TEST 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (SSE: 688052 | HKEX: 02676), a high-performance analog and mixed-signal IC company, is making its SENSOR+TEST debut with a comprehensive portfolio of sensor IC solutions spanning magnetic, pressure, temperature and humidity sensing technologies.

As one of the fastest-growing sensor suppliers globally, NOVOSENSE will present its expanding sensor portfolio for automotive, industrial and consumer electronics applications at Hall 1, Booth 534. The showcase highlights the company's broad technology coverage, application-focused innovation and growing influence in the global sensing market.

According to Yole Group's 2026 Magnetic Sensor Report, NOVOSENSE ranks No. 4 worldwide by magnetic sensor shipment volume, underscoring its position as one of the industry's leading suppliers in magnetic sensing technologies.

Comprehensive Sensing Technologies for Diverse Applications

NOVOSENSE has built a broad sensor portfolio covering magnetic, pressure, temperature and humidity sensing. In 2025, sensor products generated approximately US$132 million in revenue, representing 26.49% of the company's total revenue and achieving year-on-year growth of 225.56%.

Serving automotive, industrial, renewable energy and consumer electronics markets, the company continues to invest in both standard and customized sensing solutions, helping customers accelerate development cycles while meeting increasingly demanding requirements for safety, accuracy and reliability. In 2023 and 2024, NOVOSENSE worked with Continental Automotive, now AUMOVIO, on customized wheel speed sensor and pressure sensor projects, helping customers adapt sensor solutions to platform-specific requirements, reduce development complexity and improve reliability in safety-related sensing applications.

From Technology Breadth to Application-Specific Innovation

A key highlight at SENSOR+TEST is NOVOSENSE's extensive magnetic sensing portfolio. The company offers one of the industry's broadest technology platforms, covering Hall-effect, AMR, TMR, BFC, inductive and fluxgate sensing technologies. These solutions support current, position, speed and angle sensing applications across electric vehicles, industrial automation, robotics and renewable energy systems. According to Yole Group, NOVOSENSE ranks fourth globally by magnetic sensor shipment volume, reflecting the growing adoption of its products worldwide.

Beyond magnetic sensing, NOVOSENSE provides pressure sensing solutions backed by in-house expertise spanning sensing elements, ASIC design, packaging, calibration and manufacturing. Its portfolio includes absolute, gauge and differential pressure sensors designed for automotive, industrial and environmental monitoring applications.

The company also offers temperature and humidity sensing solutions featuring high accuracy, low power consumption and flexible packaging options. These products support thermal management, environmental monitoring and condition-sensing applications across smart homes, industrial equipment, communications infrastructure and battery-powered systems.

In addition to standard products, NOVOSENSE supports customers through application-specific development programs. Recent collaborations with leading automotive suppliers have included customized wheel speed sensing and pressure sensing solutions tailored to platform-specific requirements, helping reduce development complexity while improving sensing reliability in safety-critical applications.

Strengthening Engagement with the European Sensor Ecosystem

Through its participation at SENSOR+TEST 2026, NOVOSENSE aims to deepen engagement with European customers and partners while demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global sensing market.

By combining broad technology coverage, application-focused innovation and customer-centric development capabilities, NOVOSENSE continues to expand its role as a global provider of sensing technologies for next-generation electronic systems.

Where to Find NOVOSENSE

SENSOR+TEST 2026

Hall 1, Booth 534

PCIM Europe 2026

Hall 4A, Booth 119

Learn more:

https://www.novosns.com/en/sensor

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