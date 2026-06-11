Cobra Electronics Expands Its Professional Product Range with New DMR Tier II-Compliant Performa Digital Radios in Europe

Digital Radio Solutions for Small and Medium-Sized European Businesses

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For small and medium-sized businesses, reliable, high-quality communication is essential. These businesses require the audio quality and features digital radio systems provide but often find current options oversized, overpriced and unnecessarily complex.

With 65 years of experience in the two-way radio sector, Cobra Electronics has addressed these needs with the launch of its first DMR Tier II product line. Designed specifically for demanding business environments, these radios deliver dependable digital performance without the cost, bulk or complexity common in competing solutions.

The Performa Digital Series reflects Cobra's focused approach to solving real-world business communication challenges. The line-up is cost-effective, easy to deploy and simple to use.

The Performa line-up includes two models for different work environments: the Performa 600 Digital prioritises wearability and simplicity for highly mobile teams, while the Performa 850 Digital delivers enhanced range, power and customisation for larger or more demanding sites. Both suit industries where coordination and mobility are critical, including hospitality, education, warehousing, event management and facility operations. On multi-shift, fast-moving sites, this DMR Tier II Compliant line-up will help teams communicate clearly, respond quickly and stay aligned throughout the workday.

"Clear, reliable communication is critical to keeping teams running efficiently, but many SMBs have been priced out of digital solutions," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "With the expansion of the Performa line-up to include digital, we're making high-performance digital communication more accessible and scalable, giving businesses the reliability, durability and flexibility they need to stay connected effectively and operate with confidence."

Purpose-Built Solutions for Different Operational Needs

Performa 600 Digital - The Performa 600 is a compact, lightweight, digital radio built for teams that value comfort and agility. With a full 2-watt power output, a fixed antenna and a clear LED channel display, it delivers consistent, dependable communication in a wearable form factor.

Performa 850 Digital - The Performa 850 is a higher-powered digital radio designed for larger facilities, outdoor job sites and multi-storey operations. With 4-watt output, it offers extended coverage, a removable antenna and a dot matrix display for greater flexibility and customisation, making the 850 a more advanced option for organisations that require more scalability and customisation as their operations evolve.

Designed for flexible deployment, the Cobra Performa Digital Series is compatible with most DMR Tier II products currently on the market, allowing organisations to transition to digital at their own pace without replacing entire systems at once. Both models are built for durability, featuring IP67 waterproofing and MIL-STD-810H certification to ensure reliable performance in demanding conditions.

Cobra's new Performa Digital radios are distributed exclusively through Airsys in Europe. The Cobra Performa Digital Series radios will start shipping this autumn. To learn more, visit https://eu.cobra.com/

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 65-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to communicate effectively and enhance productivity. To learn more, please visit eu.cobra.com.?

Media Contact

Sara Osborne

360PR+ for Cobra Electronics

sosborne@360pr.plus

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