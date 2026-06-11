Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Diamyd Medical receives Notice of Allowance for Key Precision Medicine Patent

Diamyd Medical has been given notice that the USPTO has allowed a patent application and is expected to proceed to grant a patent protecting the use of retogatein (GAD65) to treat individuals with type 1 diabetes carrying the HLA DR3-DQ8 genetic marker. The patent is valid until 2038 and is important to the company's global IP portfolio in precision medicine for type 1 diabetes.

Diamyd Medical currently holds granted precision medicine patents, or has been given notice of allowance, for treating and preventing type 1 diabetes in key global markets:

Treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes in individuals carrying HLA DR3-DQ2 using retogatein (GAD65) in the US, Europe, Japan, Eurasia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa and South Korea, with patent protection extending to 2038. Applications for additional countries are currently pending.

Treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes in individuals carrying HLA DR4-DQ8 using insulin as an antigen in Europe, Eurasia, Hong Kong and South Korea, with patent protection also lasting until 2038, and is pending in several other territories.

Together, these two genetic markers - HLA DR3-DQ2 and DR4-DQ8 - are present in up to 90% of individuals with type 1 diabetes, underscoring their broad clinical relevance.

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on precision medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes and biological manufacturing. The company's investigational drug candidate retogatein, based on recombinant GAD65, was evaluated in the Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in recent-onset type 1 diabetes. The Company has established a facility for manufacturing of biological products in Umeå, Sweden.

Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Essen-Möller, CEO

Phone: +46 705 51 06 79

E-mail: anders.essen-moller@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)

Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26

E-mail: info@diamyd.com Org. nr: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com

The information was provided by the contact person above, for publication on 08.55 CET, June 11, 2026.