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WKN: A40L5C | ISIN: US30205M3097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2H0
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 17:13
2,560 Euro
+4,06 % +0,100
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,46011:40
2,3602,46011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 22:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Exicure, Inc.: Exicure Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 5, 2026 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity.

As reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported stockholders' equity of approximately $2.1 million. Nasdaq also determined that the Company does not currently satisfy the alternative continued listing standards relating to market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

The Company believes that its financial position and stockholders' equity were impacted in part by executive separation-related expenses and obligations under certain long-term consulting arrangements entered into prior to the current management team's appointment. Under the current management team, the Company has implemented significant cost-reduction and restructuring initiatives, including the termination of substantially all non-essential legacy consulting arrangements-

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 45 calendar days, or until July 20, 2026, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notice to regain compliance.

The Company intends to submit a compliance plan within the prescribed timeframe and is evaluating various alternatives to regain compliance with the applicable listing requirements.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January 2025, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company's lead program in development is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy. For more information, visit www.exicuretx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Exicure, Inc.
pr@exicuretx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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