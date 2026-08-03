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WKN: A40L5C | ISIN: US30205M3097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2H0
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:07
1,140 Euro
+1,79 % +0,020
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,43017:23
1,3601,43017:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 15:30 Uhr
132 Leser
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Exicure, Inc.: Exicure to Settle GPCR Therapeutics Clinical Milestone Payment Through Equity Issuance

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) ("Exicure" or the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue 172,058 shares of its common stock to GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. ("GPCR Therapeutics") during August 2026 in settlement of a $1.0 million clinical milestone payment obligation under the parties' License and Collaboration Agreement.

The milestone payment was triggered by the completion of the Phase 2 clinical trial of Burixafor (GPC-100), including the formal submission of the Clinical Study Report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on January 16, 2026.

The shares are expected to be issued at a deemed value of $5.81 per share, based on applicable Nasdaq trading data, representing an aggregate deemed value of approximately $1.0 million.

On July 31, 2026, the Company submitted a Listing of Additional Shares Notification to The Nasdaq Stock Market in connection with the equity issuance. The Company also completed and delivered the applicable treasury issuance instructions to its transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC.

The Company expects the issuance to be completed during August 2026, subject to the completion of customary Nasdaq and transfer agent review and processing procedures. Exicure intends to provide an additional update following completion of the issuance.

"Settling this milestone payment through the issuance of common stock will allow Exicure to preserve cash and maintain financial flexibility as we continue to pursue our operational and strategic priorities," said Jung Soo Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Exicure.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January 2025, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company's lead program is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated issuance of shares to GPCR Therapeutics, the expected timing and completion of the issuance, the settlement of the Company's milestone payment obligation, and the Company's strategic direction. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Exicure, Inc.
pr@exicuretx.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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