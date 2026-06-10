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WKN: A2JGAG | ISIN: CA66980G1090 | Ticker-Symbol:
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NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2026.

At the meeting, the six nominees to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board"), Chris Dobbin, Dana Hatfield, Wayne Myles, Michael O'Keefe, Marie Mullally and Anne Whelan, were elected for the ensuing year. Doane Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the 10% "rolling" third amended and restated equity incentive plan of the Company (the "Plan") was approved and ratified. More information on the Plan is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2026 filed on SEDAR+.

The proxy voting results for the annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on June 10, 2026 were as follows:

Voting results

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:48
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 87,314,252
TOTAL SHARES VOTED:38,533,569
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:44.13%

About Nova Leap
Nova Leap is a North American healthcare services company providing home-based and community-based care. Through its network of local agencies, the Company delivers personal care, dementia care, companion services, care management and palliative care, enabling individuals to remain safely and independently in their homes.

Nova Leap operates an integrated platform across the continuum of care, with a focus on scale, operational excellence, and high-quality outcomes for clients and communities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fcdf008-c940-4475-a958-4d806277e567


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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