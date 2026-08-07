Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Q2 2026 Revenue, Income from Operating Activities and Adjusted EBITDA

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HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), a growing provider of home-based and community care services in North America, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Q2 2026 Financial Results

Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 include the following:

Q2 2026 revenue of $9,393,302 increased by 17.1% relative to Q2 2025 revenue of $8,021,072.

Trailing twelve-month revenue for the period from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 was $33,597,305, the highest for any twelve-month period in the Company's history.

Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $954,836 was an increase of 65.2% over Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $577,907 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below).

Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA for the period from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 was $2,595,350, the highest for any twelve-month period in the Company's history.







Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue remained strong at 40.3% in Q2 2026. Gross profit margin percentage was 40.2% in Q2 2025.

The Company generated income from operating activities in Q2 2026 of $754,667, an increase of 115.4% over the Q2 2025 figure of $350,439.

The Company recorded net income of $649,977 in Q2 2026 as compared to a net loss of $484,008 in Q2 2025.

The Company had available cash of $1,441,635 as of June 30, 2026 as well as full access to the unutilized revolving credit facility of $1,055,595 (CAD$1,500,000).

The Company had total principal on demand loans and promissory notes outstanding as of June 30, 2026 of $3,532,747, representing a debt-to-trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.36x.

On May 1, 2026, the Company acquired the shares of a home care services company located in Nova Scotia. Under the terms of the agreement, the acquisition was for total consideration of CAD$3,500,000 of which CAD$3,200,000 was payable with cash on closing and CAD$300,000 by way of a promissory note repayable over a three-year period. The cash on closing was funded by way of a CAD$2,200,000 draw on the Company's acquisition debt facility with its lender and by CAD$1,000,000 of cash on hand.

During June 2026, the Company opened a new office in Waltham, Massachusetts to serve the Greater Boston market, advancing the company's growth strategy in Massachusetts.

As of the current date, the Company has access to up to $3,050,000 in available credit for business acquisitions through its existing credit agreement to support its long-term growth strategy.

President & CEO's Comments

"Q2 was the strongest financial quarter in Nova Leap's history", said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO. "We achieved record quarterly consolidated revenue, income from operating activities and Adjusted EBITDA, with both our U.S. and Canadian operating segments contributing to the record performance.

Revenue increased 17.1% year over year, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 65.2% to $954,836, just under $1 million for the quarter, and income from operating activities more than doubled. Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 10% for the first time. The message is straightforward: our platform is converting greater scale and market density into stronger earnings.

We remain intensely focused on operating performance across the Company. During the quarter, we acquired Parkwood Home Care in Nova Scotia, opened our Greater Boston office in Waltham and invested in people to support further organic expansion in Nova Scotia and New Hampshire. Since quarter-end, we have continued to invest in Florida and Texas, where we see significant long-term opportunity.

Our strategy remains focused on deepening our presence in markets we know, pursuing value-accretive acquisitions, selectively opening new offices and expanding existing operations. Our trailing twelve-month revenue and Adjusted EBITDA reported this quarter provides further evidence that the strategy is producing results.

Insider ownership now stands at 42.58%. That level of ownership matters as management and the board participate directly in the value we create for shareholders.

Q2 shows what Nova Leap can produce as scale, market density and operating discipline come together. The records matter, but what matters more is that growth is translating into stronger earnings and cash flow. That gives us greater capacity to keep growing and creating value for shareholders."

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 including the notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 7, 2026, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is a North American healthcare services company providing home-based and community-based care. Through its network of local agencies, the Company delivers personal care, dementia care, companion services, care management and palliative care, enabling individuals to remain safely and independently in their homes.

Nova Leap operates an integrated platform across the continuum of care, with a focus on scale, operational excellence, and high-quality outcomes for clients and communities.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER MEASURES:

This release contains references to certain measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards.

The Company presents non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA (as such term is hereinafter defined), trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, and the Non-IFRS Accounting Standard ratios debt-to-trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation ("Adjusted EBITDA") is calculated as income from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure is income from operating activities.

Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA represents the aggregate Adjusted EBITDA for the four most recently completed fiscal quarters. The Company believes this measure provides investors with a view of the Company's operating performance over a continuous twelve-month period and reduces the impact of seasonal fluctuations.

The reconciliation of quarterly and trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA to the income from operating activities is as follows:

Q2 2026

- Q2 2025

- Trailing twelve-month

- Income from operating activities 754,667 350,439 1,726,315 Amortization and depreciation 178,763 208,890 754,968 Stock-based compensation 21,406 18,578 114,067 Adjusted EBITDA 954,836 577,907 2,595,350



The debt-to-trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total principal outstanding on demand loans and promissory notes divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes this ratio provides useful information regarding the Company's financial leverage and debt capacity. This ratio is presented for information purposes only and should not be considered comparable to leverage ratios calculated by lenders or other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the applicable period. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA margin provides investors with a useful measure of the Company's operating profitability and operating leverage by expressing Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding future acquisitions and business growth, including anticipated revenue growth, and anticipated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions described elsewhere in this release and those concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap's operations, availability of desirable acquisition targets and financing to fund such acquisitions, and Nova Leap's ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com-

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



