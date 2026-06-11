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WKN: 940769 | ISIN: CA9323971023 | Ticker-Symbol: WC7
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 18:56
0,058 Euro
+0,35 % +0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0550,07111:45
0,0550,07109:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 03:18 Uhr
33 Leser
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Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 10, 2026.

A total of 412,453,792 shares or 33.736% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 27, 2026 ("MIC") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

To Set the Number of Directors at Six (6)

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
338,992,73382.189 73,461,05817.811

Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Brian Penny297,690,63178.096 83,493,00921.904
Janet Wilkinson298,902,35578.414 82,281,28521.586
Michael Pesner298,116,65978.208 83,066,98121.792
Jeffery Snow297,670,60578.091 83,513,03521.909
Danielle Giovenazzo297,709,47978.101 83,474,16121.899
Brian Christie301,525,79179.103 79,657,84920.897

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

Votes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
352,769,56585.529 59,684,22614.471

About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 416 716 8346

Tania Barreto, CPIR
Director, Investor Relations
Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 289 819 3012


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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