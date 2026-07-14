Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Reports Latest Results from 2026 Martiniere Drill Program, Mineralization Continues to Expand Along Bug Lake Corridor

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the final four holes completed during the Phase 1 portion of its 2026 drilling campaign at its 100% owned Martiniere gold project ("Martiniere"). Phase 1 drilling was comprised of six holes focused on the Bug Lake deformation corridor, which hosts the majority of the Martiniere mineral resource.

HIGHLIGHTS*

MR-26-143 18.30 g/t Auover 1.4 m 6.10 g/t Auover 1.5 m MR-26-144 8.67 g/t Auover 1.8 m Including 18.70 g/t Au over 0.8 m 10.49 g/t Auover 2.5 m Including 8.94 g/t Au over 0.5 m 36.10 g/t Au over 0.5 m 3.69 g/t Auover 2.8 m Including 7.09 g/t Au over 1.4 m 4.34 g/t Auover 10.0 m Including 4.86 g/t Au over 1.3 m 4.27 g/t Au over 3.8 m 16.43 g/t Au over 1.1 m 2.25 g/t Auover 8.4 m Including 11.90 g/t Au over 0.6 m MR-26-145 8.21 g/t Auover 1.4 m 5.50 g/t Auover 1.4 m 4.66 g/t Auover 1.6 m 10.10 g/t Auover 1.5 m Including 30.20 g/t Au over 0.5 m MR-26-146 9.95 g/t Auover 3.0 m Including 31.70 g/t Au over 0.9 m 3.46 g/t Auover 6.3 m Including 16.20 g/t Au over 0.9 m 2.63 g/t Auover 9.8 m Including 5.14 g/t Au over 2.8 m 3.30 g//t Au over 2.0 m * True widths are estimated to be 70-90% of the reported core interval lengths.

"The results from Phase 1 of our 2026 drilling campaign build on the success of our 2025 drilling program and further strengthen our confidence in the scale and continuity of the Martiniere gold system," commented Brian Penny, Chief Executive Officer of Wallbridge. "All six Phase 1 holes intersected multiple gold-bearing structures, including several high-grade intervals within broader zones of shear-hosted mineralization along the Bug Lake corridor. Since drilling began in early 2025, we have continued to expand the mineralized footprint beyond the limits of the current mineral resource while demonstrating that the system continues to remain open for further expansion laterally and at depth. These results provide a strong foundation as we continue evaluating Martiniere's potential to support meaningful future resource growth."

On March 16, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of a two-phase 17,000 metre exploration drilling program at Martiniere. Phase 1 was completed as scheduled on May 14, 2026, and comprised six holes totaling 4,108 metres. The Phase 2 drilling campaign, originally scheduled to commence in early July, has been temporarily postponed due to nearby forest fires. The planned exploration program at Martiniere will be reassessed once the evacuation order (as detailed below) is lifted.

On July 2, 2026, the Company announced that it had temporarily suspended all drilling and related exploration activities on its Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property following an evacuation order issued by SOPFEU (Société de protection des forêts contre le feu) and Quebec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts due to increasing wildland fire danger in the area. The project site remains subject to the evacuation order, and exploration activities will resume only when the relevant authorities determine that conditions to return to the area are safe. The Company will provide an update on its exploration plans for the remainder of the 2026 field season once permission to re-enter the site and resume exploration activities has been granted.

Martiniere 2026 Drilling Program

The objective of the 2026 program is to further evaluate Martiniere's growth potential through systematic widely spaced step-out drilling targeting the projected extensions of principal structures controlling gold mineralization beyond the limits of the currently defined mineral resource.

Five of the six Phase 1 holes were drilled across an approximate 350 metre long by 300 metre wide section of the Dragonfly shear zone as it extends along strike to the southeast of the Bug Lake North and Bug Lake South zones. The sixth hole, MR-26-146, was drilled to test the down-dip continuation of gold mineralization in the Horsefly zone and along the southern margin of the Lac du Doigt fault.

Results from the first two holes of the Phase 1 campaign, MR-26-141A and MR-26-142, were reported in the Company's May 11, 2026 news release, available on Wallbridge's website and at www.sedarplus.ca. Summaries of the four holes reported in this release are provided below.

MR-26-143 (Section C-C'): Collared approximately 75 metres east of previously reported hole MR-26-142 and 135 metres up-dip of previously reported hole MR-25-121 (see Wallbridge news release dated June 2, 2025). MR-26-143 intersected multiple mineralized intervals developed primarily along sheared contacts between felsic porphyry dikes and the surrounding basaltic host rocks. Significant intercepts include 18.30 g/t Au over 1.4 metres, 1.19 g/t Au over 7.4 metres, and 6.10 g/t Au over 1.5 metres.

Collared approximately 75 metres east of previously reported hole MR-26-142 and 135 metres up-dip of previously reported hole MR-25-121 (see Wallbridge news release dated June 2, 2025). MR-26-143 intersected multiple mineralized intervals developed primarily along sheared contacts between felsic porphyry dikes and the surrounding basaltic host rocks. Significant intercepts include over 1.4 metres, 1.19 g/t Au over 7.4 metres, and over 1.5 metres. MR-26-144 (Section C-C'): Collared approximately 40 metres east of MR-26-143, hole MR-26-144 intersected several well mineralized structures. Significant results include 8.67 g/t Au over 1.8 metres, 10.49 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 3.69 g/t Au over 2.8 metres, and 4.34 g/t Au over 10.0 metres, and 2.25 g/t Au over 8.4 metres.

Collared approximately 40 metres east of MR-26-143, hole MR-26-144 intersected several well mineralized structures. Significant results include over 1.8 metres, over 2.5 metres, Au over 2.8 metres, and over 10.0 metres, and over 8.4 metres. MR-26-145 (Section D-D'): Collared approximately 50 metres to the east of MR-26-144 and 80 metres up-dip of previously reported hole MR-25-130A (see Wallbridge news release dated September 29, 2025). MR-26-145 intersected a series of well-mineralized shear structures developed along the margins of felsic porphyry dikes and surrounding basalts. Significant results include 8.21 g/t Au over 1.4 metres, 5.50 g/t Au over 1.4 metres, 4.66 g/t Au over 1.6 metres, and 10.10 g/t Au over 1.5 metres.

Collared approximately 50 metres to the east of MR-26-144 and 80 metres up-dip of previously reported hole MR-25-130A (see Wallbridge news release dated September 29, 2025). MR-26-145 intersected a series of well-mineralized shear structures developed along the margins of felsic porphyry dikes and surrounding basalts. Significant results include over 1.4 metres, over 1.4 metres, over 1.6 metres, and over 1.5 metres. MR-26-146 (Section B-B'): Collared near the eastern limit of the Bug Lake South mineral resource and drilled northward to test the down-dip projection of the Horsefly zone and Lac du Doigt fault farther north. This hole intersected a well-mineralized shear structure along a porphyry dike contact, followed by additional mineralized shears hosted in pillowed basalt and along the margin of the Lac du Doigt fault. Significant results include 9.95 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 3.46 g/t Au over 6.3 metres, and 2.63 g/t Au over 9.8 metres.

Martiniere Geological Setting and Exploration Potential

The majority of the current Martiniere mineral resource occurs along the Bug Lake deformation corridor, a broad zone comprising a series of northwest-striking, southwest-dipping shear structures spatially associated with felsic intrusive dikes. These structures represent part of a larger drag-fold system related to the regional-scale Lac du Doigt fault.

The Lac du Doigt fault is interpreted to represent an important structural control on the emplacement and distribution of gold mineralization at Martiniere and currently marks the northern limit of systematic exploration drilling completed to date.

The Lac du Doigt fault is interpreted to form part of the broader Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") fault system, a major regional structural corridor that extends across the Company's approximately 600 km² Detour-Fenelon property and hosts the Detour Lake Mine approximately 45 kilometres west of Martiniere. Like other major deformation corridors in the Abitibi greenstone belt, the SLDZ is interpreted to have acted as a deep-seated conduit for hydrothermal fluids associated with gold mineralization.

Since early 2025, exploration drilling targeting the continuity and broader extent of the mineralized system has intersected significant gold mineralization across an area measuring approximately 2,000 metres along strike, 800 metres in width and extending to a vertical depth of at least 800 metres below surface. The system remains open for further expansion to the southeast, to the north and at depth.

Gold mineralization at Martiniere is primarily hosted within mafic volcanic rocks and younger felsic porphyry dikes. Mineralization occurs within discrete shear and breccia zones characterized by pyritic silica flooding, quartz-carbonate veining, and silica-sericite alteration. Higher gold grades are commonly concentrated along sheared dike contacts and within areas of increased deformation throughout the broader Bug Lake deformation corridor.

The current Martiniere mineral resource, published March 27, 2025, contains an estimated 346,000 ounces of gold averaging 2.29 g/t Au in the Indicated category and 387,000 ounces of gold averaging 3.11 g/t Au in the Inferred category. The estimate includes all drilling completed up to December 31, 2024, and therefore excludes all results from the Company's 2025 and 2026 drilling programs.

Additional information is in the Company's current NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 27, 2025, available on the Wallbridge website at www.wallbridgemining.com and under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Significant gold assay intercepts for the four holes reported in this release are provided in the table below:

Martiniere Project 2026 Phase 1 - Drill Assay Highlights1 From3 To3 Length3, 4 Au Drill Hole VG*2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) DRAGONFLY ZONE MR-26-143 207.6 209.0 1.4 18.30 367.9 371.0 3.1 1.95 416.0 423.4 7.4 1.19 517.5 519.0 1.5 6.10 555.0 556.9 1.9 2.81 MR-26-144 232.9 234.7 1.8 8.67 Including 232.9 233.7 0.8 18.70 233.7 234.7 1.0 0.15 392.5 395.0 2.5 10.49 Including 392.5 393.0 0.5 8.94 - 393.0 393.5 0.5 36.10 393.5 395.0 1.5 2.46 542.5 545.3 2.8 3.69 Including 543.2 543.9 1.4 7.09 543.9 545.3 1.4 0.40 592.0 602.0 10.0 4.34 Including 592.0 593.3 1.3 4.86 593.3 597.1 3.8 0.63 597.1 600.9 3.8 4.27 - 600.9 602.0 1.1 16.43 611.6 620.0 8.4 2.25 Including 611.6 612.2 0.6 11.90 612.2 613.0 0.8 0.50 613.0 614.2 1.2 3.81 614.2 619.0 4.8 0.60 619.0 620.0 1.0 3.97 MR-26-145 469.0 470.4 1.4 8.21 489.4 490.8 1.4 5.50 494.5 496.1 1.6 4.66 531.5 533.0 1.5 3.53 635.6 637.1 1.5 10.10 Including 635.6 636.1 0.5 30.20 HORSEFLY ZONE MR-26-146 336.2 339.2 3.0 9.95 Including 336.2 337.1 0.9 31.70 337.1 339.2 2.1 0.62 453.4 459.7 6.3 3.46 Including 453.4 454.9 1.5 0.28 454.9 456.1 1.2 1.27 456.1 457.0 0.9 16.20 457.0 458.7 1.7 0.84 458.7 459.7 1.0 3.86 582.2 592.0 9.8 2.63 582.2 584.2 2.0 1.66 584.2 587.0 2.8 5.14 587.0 590.0 3.0 0.49 590.0 592.0 2.0 3.30 Notes 1 Assay composites have been selected based on a combination of the following criteria: presence of observable mineralization; a Metal Factor - 5 gm*m (MF = Au g/t * Interval length); a minimum interval length of ~1.4 metres. 2 Asterisk * denotes visible gold (VG) observed in drill core. 3 Reported drill hole depths and interval lengths have been rounded to the nearest 0.1 metres. As a result, interval lengths may vary slightly from differences calculated directly from drill hole depths reported here. 4 True widths are estimated to be within 70-90% of the reported core length intervals.

For more information, please refer to the links below for a drill hole location map, representative cross sections, and assay summaries of complete drill holes.

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Drill Hole Location Map Plan View

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Longitudinal Section A-A'

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Cross Section B-B' MR-26-146

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Cross Section C-C' MR-26-143 & 144

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Cross Section D-D' MR-26-145

Martiniere Gold Project: 2026 Phase 1 Drill Assay Summary and Drill Hole Location Information

The Martiniere project is a key component of the Company's ~600 km2 Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend property, Northern Abitibi, Quebec. Martiniere is located 30 kilometres west of the Company's flagship Fenelon gold project and 45 kilometres east of Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake gold mine, currently Canada's largest producing gold mine.





Wallbridge Mining Detour - Fenelon Gold Trend Properties

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Wallbridge maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QA/QC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of blanks and certified reference materials, and completion of secondary check analyses performed at a separate independent accredited laboratory. Drill core is halved, sampled, and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs) in Val d'Or, Quebec, where samples are routinely analysed via fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy ('AAS') finish methods. For greater precision and accuracy, samples assaying 10 g/t Au or greater are re-distributed to other ActLabs facilities where they are re-assayed via metallic screen fire assay or fire assay/gravimetric finish, depending on the amount of sample material remaining available. Samples containing visible gold are routinely submitted directly for analysis by metallic screen fire assay method. Activation Laboratories Ltd. operates under a Quality Management System that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Mr. Mark A. Petersen M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ AS-10796; PGO 3069), Senior Exploration Consultant for Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 square kilometres that extends approximately 82 kilometres along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The land position is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 716 8346 Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 289 3012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved."

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: statements regarding current and future exploration and drilling results; parameters and methods used to estimate mineral resource estimate ("MRE") at Martiniere; the prospects, if any, for the expansion of mineralization and the Martiniere MRE; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Company's mineral projects; the accuracy of key assumptions, parameters or methods used to estimate MREs and PEAs; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about Wallbridge's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca-

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

Wallbridge prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dedbeaf-6e27-41c2-b682-73e70f29196c