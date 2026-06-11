Ameriwest Critical Metals Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

OTCQB Trading Enhances Access for U.S. Investors as Ameriwest Advances Its 100%-Owned Bornite Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Oregon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTCQB:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for uplisting in the United States from the OTCIDTM Basic Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The shares will begin trading on the OTCQB at the market open today under the symbol "AWLIF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AWCM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5HV."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for developing companies that meet applicable eligibility and ongoing disclosure standards. Ameriwest believes the OTCQB listing will provide improved access, visibility and transparency for U.S. investors as the Company advances its North American critical metals portfolio.

David Watkinson, the Chief Executive Officer of Ameriwest, stated, "Commencing trading on the OTCQB is an important step for Ameriwest as we continue to broaden our investor reach in the United States. Our primary focus is the Bornite copper-gold-silver Project in Oregon, and we believe U.S. investors should have efficient access to companies advancing critical metals projects in North American jurisdictions. The OTCQB listing supports that objective by improving Ameriwest's visibility and accessibility within the U.S. investment market."

"Ameriwest has made significant progress at Bornite during 2026," continued Mr. Watkinson. "The Company has completed a preliminary geological model, expanded the Bornite land package, identified additional breccia pipe-style exploration targets, commenced re-logging and re-assaying of preserved historical drill core, and recently released historical drill intercepts from the Bornite Project. Our objective is to continue systematically advancing Bornite through modern verification work, drill planning and further technical evaluation, with the goal of supporting a potential future mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards."

For additional information, investors are encouraged to visit Ameriwest's website or contact the Company at (416) 918-6785.

Ameriwest's U.S.-Focused Critical Metals Strategy

Ameriwest's near-term technical focus is the Company's 100%-owned Bornite copper-gold-silver Project, located approximately 50 miles east of Salem, Oregon. Bornite hosts a copper-gold-silver mineralized breccia pipe system that has been the subject of extensive historical drilling and technical work.

The Company is currently advancing Bornite through a disciplined technical program designed to modernize and verify the historical dataset. This work includes geological modelling, re-logging and selective re-assaying of preserved historical drill core, drill planning, permitting and additional technical studies.

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on Ameriwest, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ameriwest-critical-metals-announces-uplisting-to-the-otcqb-venture-market-1175960