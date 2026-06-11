EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCID: ASCC) Announces Landmark National Partnership With Homestead Libations to Drive National Growth for Merica Beer and Rasta Bob Rum



11.06.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOUSTON, TX - June 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCID: ASCC) today announced the execution of a strategic consulting and business development agreement with Homestead Libations, a respected beverage industry growth organization recognized for helping emerging and established brands expand distribution, strengthen retail execution, develop strategic partnerships, and accelerate commercialization opportunities throughout the United States. The agreement represents a significant milestone in Aristocrat Group's long-term growth strategy and is expected to support the continued expansion of Merica Beer and Rasta Bob Coconut Rum while enhancing the Company's ability to pursue future growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and acquisition opportunities. Homestead Libations brings extensive beverage industry expertise, distributor relationships, national retail connections, on-premise development capabilities, and commercialization experience developed through years of working with innovative consumer brands and industry-leading organizations. The firm's leadership has participated in initiatives associated with nationally recognized brands and projects connected to the iconic Four Sixes (6666) Ranch consumer products platform. "This is one of the most important strategic relationships our Company has entered into," said Derek Sisson, Chief Executive Officer of Aristocrat Group Corp. "Homestead Libations has earned a strong reputation for helping brands grow intelligently and efficiently. Their industry relationships, execution capabilities, and commercialization expertise provide Aristocrat with a meaningful strategic advantage as we continue to expand our portfolio and build long-term shareholder value." The partnership is designed to leverage Homestead Libations' expertise in distributor management, chain retail development, on-premise execution, strategic planning, commercialization initiatives, and national market expansion. Merica Beer continues to gain momentum as a Texas-rooted, veteran-owned premium beer brand built on patriotism, authenticity, and American values. Rasta Bob Coconut Rum continues to expand distribution opportunities and consumer awareness across key markets. "We believe authentic brands with compelling stories have tremendous opportunities in today's marketplace when paired with experienced strategic partners," Sisson added. "This agreement provides access to relationships and capabilities that can help accelerate growth, strengthen distribution, and create long-term value for our shareholders." The Company believes this partnership enhances its ability to increase market penetration, expand retail presence, strengthen distributor relationships, and execute on strategic growth initiatives designed to build sustainable shareholder value. ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GROUP CORP. Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCID: ASCC) is a brand development and acquisition company focused on building, acquiring, and commercializing innovative beverage and consumer brands. The Company's portfolio currently includes Merica Beer and Rasta Bob Coconut Rum. ABOUT HOMESTEAD LIBATIONS Homestead Libations is a beverage industry growth and commercialization organization focused on helping brands expand distribution, strengthen retailer and distributor relationships, develop strategic partnerships, and achieve scalable growth throughout the United States. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, future expansion, commercialization opportunities, distribution gains, strategic initiatives, acquisitions, revenue potential, shareholder value creation, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, financing availability, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, supply chain disruptions, distributor performance, consumer demand, economic conditions, and other risks beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that any future objectives, projections, opportunities, strategic initiatives, distribution gains, revenue growth, acquisitions, or business plans discussed in this release will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Aristocrat Group Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investor and Media Contact:

Derek Sisson

Chief Executive Officer

Aristocrat Group Corp.

Info@AristocratGrp.com

News Source: Aristocrat Group Corp.





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