Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces C$5 Million LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") offering document (the "Offering Document") to enable it to offer, on a private placement basis, securities to raise gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 representing 14,285,714 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable for 24 months from the closing date of the offering (the "Closing Date"), at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Share.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to advance drill permitting and additional community agreements to support future exploration activities at the Company's Sombrero Project, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, each as detailed in the Offering Document being concurrently filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Units will be offered for sale in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) pursuant to the LIFE Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and in other jurisdictions where permitted by applicable law. The Company has filed the Form 45-106F19 Offering Document with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the relevant provinces. The Offering Document can be accessed under the issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.coppernicometals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, the Units issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Closing Date is targeted for on or about June 26, 2026, with the closing being subject to customary closing conditions, including Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval for listing of the Unit Shares issued and issuable on exercise of any Unit Warrants. Although the Offering is not being exclusively brokered, the Company will pay a cash finder's fee to eligible persons and issue finder's warrants ("Compensation Warrants") to securities dealers and other eligible persons who refer participating investors to the Company, where permitted by applicable law and the TSX. Each Compensation Warrant will have the same terms as the Unit Warrants.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project. The Tipicancha target was determined subsequent to the date of that report.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the TSX under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the offering, required TSX approval thereof and the planned use of proceeds. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2025 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.