Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is providing an update on its exploration plans for 2026. It is providing an update on 4 of its projects with intended exploration programs.

Bonaparte

The Company announces that it has received a drill permit from the Ministry of Mines pending an archaeological study on the area to be explored. The Company has contracted Knúcwmens le Sxwixwéytemc Archaeology Services Ltd. To conduct this study. Once completed, the Company plans to start a drill program.

The Bonaparte copper-gold property is located approximately 50km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division. The property consists of 3 mineral tenures (claims) covering 2969.6 hectares. The main area of exploration for gold to date was called the Discovery area.

The property has different target areas including:

Cu/Au/Mo porphyry potential Bulk-tonnage RIRGS target with high grade gold results in historic drilling, trenching, underground exploration High grade gold-copper veins.

Highlights of a grab sampling program in early 2025 include:

1662 g/t Au and 0.88% Cu.

175.37 g/t Au and 2.267 % Cu.

82.3 g/t Au and 1.548 % Cu.

15.02 g/t Au and 5.902 % Cu

Planned 2026 Exploration

The 2026 program will include testing IP anomalies that appear to start at approximately 300m depth and extend beyond 500m in depth as per a 43-101 report by R. Kemp. The Company plans a minimum of 3000m of drilling consisting of 6 holes, each 500m in length. The first target area will be the anomaly beneath a small-mined zone in the NW corner of the claim block.

In addition, soil sampling, geological mapping and rock sampling will be carried out to expand the known areas of mineralization.

North Mitchell

The Company announces that it has received a drill permit from the Ministry of Mine for the project. The property consists of 963.45 ha (9.63 square km). 70 km north of Stewart BC in the Skeena Mining Division. It is surrounded by Cu-Au deposits on three sides. It lies at the epicenter of one of the most prolific mineralized corridors on Earth - the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia - directly adjacent to Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap and Newmont's Brucejack Mine, and along the same fault-controlled corridor that also hosts the Treaty Creek and Copper Belle deposits. The combined number of ounces of reported gold within 8 deposits situated in 3 directions around the North Mitchell Property (measured, indicated + inferred) is estimated at 201.67 million oz+/-The property has different target areas including:

Cu/Au/Mo porphyry potential High grade gold-silver in low sulphidation quartz stockworks similar to those at Brucejack lake.

Highlights of 2025 assays for random grab sampling on in-situ quartz stockwork zones and intensely sericite altered volcanic rocks include:

116.9 g/t Au, 161 g/t Ag, 3.01 % Pb and 5.6 % Zn.

5.73 g/t Au and 12.74 g/t Ag.

3.7559 g/t Au and 11.19 g/t Ag.

Planned 2026 Exploration

The 2026 program will include sampling and prospecting of all gossanous zones as well as further sampling to define the high-grade mineralization discovered in 2025.

Nobody K nows

The Nobody Knows portion of the Terrace BC property consists of 1 mineral claim with a

Sampling in the 2024 field season led to the discovery of the high-grade gold-silver-base metal bearing boulders associated with high arsenic, bismuth and cobalt values along a logging road in the SE portion of the claim.

Exploration in the past month has resulted in collecting over 200 rock samples and silt samples in the area of the high grade gold bearing rocks.

Planned 2026 Exploration

The 2026 program will include the following:

Soil sampling along logging roads. Further silt sampling along streams in the float area. Rock sampling. VLF Em survey in area of boulders.





Photo of recent rocks discovered showing deep pitting on exposed surface on left picture and little pitting on broken surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/301045_e9e6526f84a9e8d9_001full.jpg





Photo showing strong pyrite-arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization within the above rock.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/301045_7e59757434d42900_003full.jpg

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "The Company now has drill permits on 4 of its projects including the Red Cliff, Nobody Knows, North Mitchell and Bonaparte on completion of the archaeological study. The Company plans to continue an aggressive exploration program on these properties to add shareholder value ".

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301045

Source: Decade Resources Ltd.