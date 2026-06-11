Fluence Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report

Report details progress in operational transparency and responsible business practices

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today released its fiscal year 2025 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), covering the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

Now in its fourth year of publication, the Report outlines Fluence's progress across a wide range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and presents the Company's sustainability roadmap, which includes plans to strengthen transparency, improve environmental performance across its value chain, and advance responsible and resilient business practices.

"Our mission to transform the way we power our world has never been more urgent, as the need for reliable, flexible, and resilient grids grows stronger every day," said Julian Nebreda, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Energy storage is playing an increasingly pivotal role in meeting new power demands across global markets, including from the digital infrastructure driving artificial intelligence. We are helping our customers address mission-critical requirements for power quality, reliability, and cybersecurity, while delivering solutions that support faster grid integration, greater energy efficiency, and more sustainable outcomes for the communities we serve."

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Establishment of Fluence's first baseline for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, creating a clear metric for the Company's operational climate progress.

Completion of Fluence's second report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), offering stakeholders greater insight into the Company's climate strategy and long-term resilience.

Recognition in Fluence's first EcoVadis assessment with a Commitment Badge for demonstrated progress and transparency across its sustainability program.

Recognition by Corporate Knights, which named Fluence the #1 most sustainable corporation in the U.S. and ranked the Company #4 worldwide.

Fluence's sustainability strategy supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is prepared in alignment with globally recognized frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), and TCFD. The Company also maintains its ongoing annual commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

To download the Fluence Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report, visit Fluence's website.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future business expectations, plans and objectives and our sustainability plans, goals, initiatives, and programs. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes in jurisdictions in which we operate and other factors set forth in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

Email: media.corporate@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact

Chris Shelton, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com