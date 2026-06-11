Fineqia Engages on Tokenization and Wallet Architecture Services for Club Coin Holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, today announced that its UK subsidiary, Fineqia Limited, is providing technology development and advisory services to Club Coin Holdings ("Club Coin") in support of the development of Club Coin's Phase 1 product.

The engagement covers tokenization design, digital wallet architecture, and broader crypto advisory services, drawing on Fineqia's expertise across the digital asset value chain and its experience as a regulated issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) through its Liechtenstein subsidiary, Fineqia AG. The services were initiated during the first quarter in 2026.

"Club Coin represents a strong fit with Fineqia's core capabilities in tokenization and digital asset infrastructure," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive Officer of Fineqia. "By combining our experience in regulated ETP issuance, wallet architecture and token design, we are helping Club Coin build a product that is both technically robust and positioned for the wider digital asset opportunity."

"This partnership is a meaningful contribution to our recurring consultancy revenue and reflects the growing demand from issuers and platforms for institutional grade tokenization expertise," added Warren Sergeant, Chief Financial Officer of Fineqia.

The engagement may, over time, give rise to opportunities to extend Fineqia's involvement, including potential structuring of products that may be appropriate for issuance through Fineqia AG's ETP programme. Any such product would be subject to separate evaluation, regulatory review and disclosure at the appropriate time.

Club Coin Holdings is a related party of Fineqia. Certain officers of Fineqia, including the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, together with another individual, hold equity interests in Club Coin Holdings. The engagement was reviewed by the Company's audit committee and is being conducted on arm's length commercial terms.

For more information about Fineqia and its product offerings, please visit www.fineqia.com.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC PINK:FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia Limited

Fineqia Limited is the UK subsidiary of Fineqia International Inc. and provides advisory, technology development and consultancy services to businesses across the digital asset, tokenization and blockchain ecosystem.

About Club Coin Holdings

Club Coin Holdings is a digital asset membership business developing a consumer platform that provides members with direct Bitcoin allocation and access to a digital wallet. The platform is built around a tokenisation framework and a self-custody and wallet architecture designed to give members secure, transparent ownership of their digital assets. Club Coin's Phase 1 product combines token issuance with institutional grade wallet infrastructure and treasury management, with a long-term roadmap oriented towards regulated digital asset products. The business is led by an experienced team across digital assets, regulated financial services and consumer technology.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Warren Sergeant, Chief Financial Officer

E. warren.sergeant@fineqia.com

T. +44 78187 11024

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the scope, duration and outcome of the Company's engagement with Club Coin Holdings, the potential development of any related products or any potential issuance through Fineqia AG's ETP programme) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Fineqia International Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/fineqia-engages-on-tokenization-and-wallet-architecture-services-for-1173881