Fineqia Invests in Satsuma Technology Amid Rising Digital Asset Treasury Activity

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(Frankfurt:FNQA), the only issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs) that has listed two DeFi ETPs with underlying digital assets allocated toward decentralised finance (DeFi) yield, announces its investment in Satsuma Technology PLC(LSE: SATS), formerly known as Tao Alpha Plc.

Satsuma Technology, listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed a convertible loan note financing of approximately £163.6 million, stated to be oversubscribed by 64% [i] , with a portion reportedly settled in Bitcoin (BTC). According to the company's public disclosures, proceeds are intended to support operational expansion and Bitcoin treasury development.

As of September 22, 2025, Satsuma Technology's market capitalisation was approximately £8.71 million. [ii]

Satsuma Technology has adopted a treasury policy permitting reserves other than those held for working capital [iii] to be held in Bitcoin through a Singapore-based subsidiary and has reported holdings of 1,148 BTC. [iv] In parallel, Satsuma has described decentralised artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure work on the Bittensor network, including AI agent-driven subnets built on TAO.

Fineqia's investment in Satsuma Technology is in line with its strategy of building a portfolio of companies involved with decentralisation technologies, Web 3.0, and AI. This investment also gives Fineqia exposure to a publicly listed company active at the intersection of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) activities and AI infrastructure.

"We're observing increased disclosure of DAT activity among listed companies, alongside developments in AI-related infrastructure," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia. "Satsuma has publicly disclosed its intentions regarding blockchain-related initiatives. [v] Such disclosures reflect broader market developments."

Fineqia's investment represents less than 2% of Fineqia's current market capitalisation.

Crypto Risk Notice

Crypto assets referenced in this release (including Bitcoin) are highly volatile, largely unregulated and may suffer sudden and substantial declines in value, including total loss of invested capital. Investors with exposure to crypto assets - whether direct or indirect - are unlikely to have access to regulatory investor protections or investor compensation schemes.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Information Webinars:

Exploring The Differences Between Bitcoin and Cardano Making Cardano Accessible

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker: YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice. Any stated or "target" yield is illustrative only and not guaranteed; actual returns may be lower, higher, or negative, and may vary with market conditions. Investors should not rely on a target yield as an indicator of future performance, and capital is fully at risk.

