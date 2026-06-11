A High-Conviction, Actively Managed ETF Combining Focused Exposure to the Memory Semiconductor Ecosystem While Intending to Make Weekly Distribution Payments*

Tuttle Capital Management announces the launch of the Tuttle Capital Memory Stack Income Blast ETF (DRMP), an actively managed ETF whose investment objective is to seek current income.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of Memory Stack Companies and in instruments providing economically equivalent exposure to such companies.

In addition to its equity exposure, the Fund seeks to generate income through a systematic put credit spread strategy-selling put options on memory semiconductor-related securities, ETFs, and indexes-and rolling those positions on a recurring basis. The net premiums collected from that strategy are one of the potential sources of distributable income for the Fund, but it is not designed to mitigate losses to the Fund in the event of a market decline.

DRMP carries a management fee of 0.95% and will be listed on the CBOE.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Memory Stack Income Blast ETF (CBOE: DRMP). The Fund's investment objective is to seek current income. It maintains exposure to the memory semiconductor ecosystem-pairing a concentrated portfolio of Memory Stack Companies with a systematic put credit spread strategy designed to generate weekly distributable income.

DRMP launches alongside the Tuttle Capital Concentrated Memory Stack ETF (CBOE: HBMX), which pursues long-term capital appreciation within the same memory semiconductor universe. Together, the two funds offer investors distinct ways to access the memory stack-one oriented toward growth, the other toward income. DRMP is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to track the performance of any index.

"Memory is where the AI buildout is constrained-not compute. HBM, DRAM, advanced packaging: that's where the supply chain pressure is, and that's where we're focused. DRMP lets income-oriented investors participate in that theme while collecting weekly distributions from our put spread strategy."

- Matthew Tuttle, CEO, Tuttle Capital Management

How It Works

DRMP pursues its objective through two integrated components: a concentrated equity portfolio of Memory Stack Companies, and a systematic put credit spread overlay as part of its intention to make weekly distribution payments to shareholders.

Memory Stack Equity Exposure

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies the Adviser believes are "pure play" participants in the memory semiconductor ecosystem. The Adviser defines the "memory stack" as the ecosystem of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, packaging, testing, and commercialization of memory semiconductors, or that supply the equipment, materials, and services used to manufacture memory semiconductors. A company generally qualifies as a Memory Stack Company if it derives at least 25% of its revenues from memory-related products or services.

Memory technologies covered include dynamic random access memory ("DRAM"), NAND flash memory, high-bandwidth memory ("HBM"), 3D-stacked and chiplet-based memory architectures, and emerging memory technologies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. developed market companies. The Fund does not anticipate that investments in emerging markets will exceed 20% of its net assets.

Systematic Put Credit Spread Strategy

In addition to its equity exposure, the Fund seeks to generate current income by employing a systematic put credit spread strategy. A put credit spread consists of selling a put option at one strike price and simultaneously purchasing a put option at a lower strike price with the same expiration date. The net premium collected-after the cost of the purchased put option, transaction costs, and Fund expenses-is a source of distributable income for the Fund, but it is not designed to mitigate losses to the Fund in the event of a market decline.

The Fund uses put spreads on securities, ETFs, and indexes that the Adviser believes are sufficiently liquid and that generally reflect the risk characteristics of Memory Stack investments. These are expected to be closely related to the memory semiconductor or broader semiconductor ecosystem. The Adviser selects Reference Instruments, strike prices, notional exposure levels, and option tenors based on factors such as implied volatility, market conditions, liquidity, and overall portfolio risk.

The Fund implements and rolls put spreads on a recurring basis and intends to make weekly distribution payments to shareholders. Distributions are expected to be derived primarily from net option premiums and may also include dividends, capital gains, and, if necessary, return of capital.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented or that the Fund will achieve its objective.

"The put spread structure is what makes the weekly income possible. We're selling premium on instruments tied to the memory semiconductor ecosystem-the same theme the equity book is built around. The purchased put is intended to define the downside exposure on each spread, though the Fund may still experience significant losses. That's the architecture of DRMP." - Matthew Tuttle, CEO, Tuttle Capital Management

The Memory Stack Ecosystem

The Fund's investable universe spans, but is not limited to, the following categories:

Memory semiconductor manufacturers: Companies engaged in the design, fabrication, or production of DRAM, NAND flash, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Advanced packaging and assembly: Companies enabling 2.5D and 3D packaging, through silicon via (TSV) integration, and chiplet-based architectures.

Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT): Companies providing back-end packaging, assembly, and test services with material exposure to memory production.

Substrates, interconnects, and advanced materials: Companies producing the physical substrates and interconnect technologies required to enable advanced memory and packaging architectures.

Inspection, metrology, and semiconductor testing equipment: Companies producing capital equipment used to inspect, measure, and test memory wafers and finished devices at scale.

The above categories describe the Fund's investable universe and are illustrative only. They do not represent current or projected holdings of the Fund and do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and its ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends. The Memory Stack Income Blast ETF joins Tuttle Capital's growing suite of thematic products, including its Income Blast suite of weekly distribution ETFs that pair concentrated thematic exposure with systematic options-based income strategies.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Memory Stack Income Blast ETF (DRMP) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit www.hbmxetf.com or call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is not a complete investment program. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund's performance may be more volatile and may be more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political, or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will be able to make weekly distributions or that the level of distributions will be maintained over time. Distributions may include return of capital, which is generally not taxable but will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those shares are sold.

The Fund is subject to Equity Securities Risk, Investment Risk, Market Risk, ETF Investing Risk, Semiconductor and Technology Industry Risk, Memory Semiconductor Risk (DRAM/NAND/HBM), Advanced Packaging and OSAT Risk, Concentration Risk, Derivatives Risk, Options Risk, Put Spread Strategy Risk, Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, Non-U.S. Investments Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Transaction Cost Risk, Active Management Risk, Cash Redemption Risk, ETF Trading Risk, Cyber Security Risk, Tax Risk, ETF Structure Risk (including Authorized Participants/Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Limitation Risk, Cash Redemption Risk, Costs of Buying or Selling Shares Risk, Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV Risk, and Trading Risk), Non-Diversification Risk, Large Capitalization Companies Risk, and New Fund Risk, among others.

The Fund's put spread strategy is not covered and involves substantial risks, including the potential for losses if the underlying security declines below the lower strike price, market volatility impacting option premiums, and the possibility of assignment on the sold puts, which could require the Fund to purchase the underlying securities at unfavorable prices. The use of derivatives is a highly specialized activity involving investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions and may result in larger losses or smaller gains than directly investing in securities.

ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will develop or be maintained.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301068

Source: Tuttle Capital Management