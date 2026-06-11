Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") announced that Jason Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference, taking place on Tuesday June 16, 2026 to Thursday June 18, 2026 at the Bellagio Resort and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada) on Wednesday June 17, 2026. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/KEqRnQcv8WXDJNNAhVh6Yo.

LGL Group will also host one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 17 - 18, 2026. To register for the conference, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com

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MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL Group common stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "LGL."

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various businesses in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

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Source: The LGL Group Inc.