Keo Capital AB: KEO Capital executes additional capital raise of approximately USD 1.1 million at SEK 16 per share

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The board of directors of KEO Capital AB ("KEO" or the "Company") has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 26 May 2026, resolved to carry out a directed issue of 665,977 units to Archcrest Fund SCSp and Montreux Growth SPV XII, LLC. Each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) warrant. The subscription price amounts to SEK 16 per unit, and the issue will raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 10.7 million. The capital raise forms part of the USD 35 million in capital raises previously announced by the Company, of which USD 27 million was raised in connection with the completion of the acquisition of the Keo group, and the present capital raise forms part of the remaining USD 8 million.

The issue is carried out pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 26 May 2026. The issue comprises 665,977 shares and 665,977 warrants, raising gross proceeds of approximately SEK 10.7 million (equivalent to approximately USD 1.1 million). Transaction costs are estimated at approximately SEK 100,000 (one hundred thousand Swedish Kronor). The warrants are issued free of charge, and each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price of SEK 16 per share. The warrants are exercisable from the date of registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 2 April 2028. If all warrants are exercised, the Company will receive further gross proceeds of approximately SEK 10.7 million.

The subscription price of SEK 16 per share has been negotiated with the subscribers at arm's length and corresponds to the subscription price applied in the capital raise carried out in connection with the Company's acquisition of KEO World, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Transaction"), and represents a premium of approximately 80.4 per cent relative to the closing price of the share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 10 June 2026. Against this background, it is the board of directors' assessment that the subscription price is, overall, on market terms.

The board of directors has made an overall assessment and carefully considered the possibility of raising capital through a share issue with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The board of directors considers that the reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights are (i) that a rights issue would take significantly longer to implement and entail a higher risk of a negative effect on the share price, especially in light of the current volatile and challenging market conditions; (ii) that the implementation of a directed share issue can be done at a lower cost and with less complexity than a rights issue; and (iii) to diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base through the introduction of Montreux Growth SPV XII as a new qualified investor, while also enabling Archcrest Fund SCSp, which participated in the capital raises carried out in connection with the Transaction, to further increase its holdings and deepen its engagement in the Company, on the same terms as the capital raises in the Transaction. In light of the above, the board of directors has concluded that a directed new issue of units with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is the most advantageous alternative for the Company.

For further information on the capital raise carried out in connection with the Transaction, please refer to the Company's previously published press releases, available on the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

The issue entails an increase in the number of shares in the Company from 351,991,889 to 352,657,866, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 0.19 per cent based on the total number of shares and votes in the Company following completion of the issue. The share capital increases by SEK 7,325.747 from SEK 3,871,910.779 to SEK 3,879,236.526. In the event that all warrants are exercised, the number of shares increases by an additional 665,977 shares to 353,323,843 shares, corresponding to an additional dilution effect of approximately 0.19 per cent, and the share capital increases by an additional SEK 7,325.747 to SEK 3,886,562.273.

Payment for the subscribed units shall be made no later than on the date of the resolution to issue. To the extent the board of directors deems it appropriate, payment may be made by way of set-off in accordance with Chapter 13, Section 41 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Advisers

Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the capital raise.

This information was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 16:35 CEST on 11 June 2026.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer, to acquire or subscribe for any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction, where such offer would be considered illegal or require registration or other measures.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus or information document will be prepared in connection with the directed issue. In each member state of the EEA, this message is only directed towards "qualified investors" in that member state in accordance with the definition in the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the British Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities etc. falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release does not identify, or purport to identify, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company's shares. Any investment decision to acquire or subscribe for new shares in the Company should be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and the Company's shares.

This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investors' decisions regarding the Company. Each investor or potential investor should conduct an examination on their own, analysis and evaluation of the business and information described in this press release and any publicly available information. The price and value of the securities can decrease as well as increase. Achieved results do not provide guidance for future results. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website are incorporated into or form part of this press release.

Failure to follow these instructions may result in a breach of the Securities Act or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, assessments, or expectations about the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and may be identified by the inclusion of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot be guaranteed that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless this is required under law or by Nasdaq Stockholm's rulebook for issuers.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, KEO Capital holds a 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta and has entered into a binding agreement to increase its indirect interest to 40 percent. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.