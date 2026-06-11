Better Collective A/S: Better Collective launches AI betting solution, Playbook in Brazil

Better Collective today announces the official Brazil launch of Playbook, its AI powered betting solution designed to transform how fans place bets, seamlessly integrating into their sports engagement through personalized recommendations and data-driven insights. To further accelerate this global momentum, Better Collective and X have recently expanded their strategic partnership, announcing Playbook as an Official Partner to scale the betting product globally.

Press release

Playbook is built to support fans before and during major sporting moments, combining advanced models with Better Collective's deep sports media expertise. The solution enables users to seamlessly generate customized betslips from sports-related content and access them through their preferred regulated sportsbooks. Since the first market launch in the US in September, Playbook has driven millions of bets to Better Collective's sportsbook partners.



The launch of Playbook in Brazil marks an important milestone, bringing the product to one of the world's most passionate football nations just in time for the World Cup. Initially focused on soccer, Playbook will mostly roll out live on X, Telegram and Discord.



Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:

"Launching Playbook in Brazil, one of the world's most passionate soccer nations and a key market for us, is a really exciting step. We have seen strong engagement where Playbook is already live, and bringing the product to Brazil ahead of the World Cup is a big milestone. It underlines our ambition to scale Playbook internationally and make it a core part of how we help fans engage with sport in a smarter, more informed way."



The launch of Playbook reinforces Better Collective's role as the digital home of sports fans and further strengthens the company's position as a go to partner for sportsbooks looking to reach and retain high quality, engaged audiences in regulated markets.



Following the Brazil launch, Better Collective plans to expand Playbook into additional markets, adapting the product to local regulations and user preferences. The expansion comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Better Collective and X have extended their strategic partnership, naming Playbook as an Official Partner to help scale the betting product globally.

To learn more about Playbook and how to join the next generation of betting, visit https://playbookbot.com/ and follow us on X (@Playbook).



For partnership inquiries, please contact playbook@bettercollective.com.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com