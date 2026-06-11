SynAct Pharma AB: Report from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of SynAct Pharma AB (publ)

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Thursday 11 June 2026, at the offices of MAQS Advokatbyrå in Stockholm. Attorney Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

The following main resolutions were adopted at the Annual General Meeting:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of profits

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the annual report as presented.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the distributable funds shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2025 to all persons who served as Board members or CEO during the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the Board members Anders Kronborg, Sten Scheibye, Jeppe Ragnar Andersen and Sten R. Sörensen. The Board thus consists of four Board members with no deputies. Anders Kronborg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the registered auditing firm KPMG AB (KPMG) as the company's auditor. It was noted that Linda Bengtsson had been appointed by KPMG to continue as the principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board and the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the Board and the auditor shall be paid as follows:

Remuneration to the Board of Directors for the period from this Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting shall amount to SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members elected by the Annual General Meeting. No remuneration shall be paid to any Board member who is an employee of the company.

It was further resolved that remuneration for committee work, if such committees are established by the Board of Directors, shall amount to SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 25,000 to the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 15,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

It was resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the remuneration report for 2025.

Adoption of instructions and rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt instructions and rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee. The instructions and rules of procedure correspond to those adopted at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Adoption of guidelines for salaries and other remuneration for senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to adopt guidelines for the remuneration and other benefits of senior executives. The guidelines were the same as those adopted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Authorisation for the Board to resolve on new issues

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to resolve, on one or more occasions during the period up to and including the next Annual General Meeting, on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

The full proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.synactpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.