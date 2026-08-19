SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma progresses first commercial agreement on resomelagon for treatment of dengue in Brazil - term sheet signed

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution, today announces that the company has signed a term sheet and will initiate contract negotiations for a co-development and commercialization partnership with Hipolabor Farmacêutica LTDA ("Hipolabor") for treatment of dengue and other viral infections in Brazil. Brazil is the world's largest dengue market. The agreement will fully leverage Hipolabor's proven regulatory, supply, distribution and commercial capabilities in Brazil needed to respond to the nature of the viral infections. SynAct retains full control of resomelagon to ensure freedom to operate for global partnering across indications.

Based on positive development in the RESOVIR collaboration and underlining the potential that dengue and other arboviral indications represent as a business in Brazil, SynAct has entered contract negotiations on a co-development and commercial license agreement with Hipolabor - term sheet signed - to gain full leverage of local, proven regulatory, supply, distribution and commercial contracting capabilities.

An agreement with Hipolabor marks an important step toward the first commercial partnership for resomelagon and provides a clear path to scale development in the world's largest dengue market. More broadly, it underlines, without limiting, the significant business development potential of resomelagon across SynAct's strategic focus areas and will not interfere with stated ambitions or abilities to strike global and/or regional deals on RA and autoimmune disorders.

"We have been in discussion with Hipolabor for some time and we are impressed with their ability to scale their business to success. Their manufacturing, contracting and distribution capabilities fit very well with a shared vision for a successful introduction of resomelagon for dengue treatment in Brazil," says Jeppe Øvlesen, Chief Executive Officer of SynAct Pharma. "The timing of entering into an agreement is great. It brings the right resources into the specific project for dengue in Brazil, while we are fully focused on establishing the global future for our autoimmune disease program following the ADVANCE readout in June."

Foundationally, the collaboration is based on the ongoing development program, RESOVIR-2, and the ongoing activities in SynAct's research collaboration RESOVIR - update to be provided in the SynAct Q2 2026 announcement.

"Dengue virus is a major concern for public health in Brazil. We firmly believe in resomelagon as a potential safe and effective treatment for patients across the country dealing with the effects of dengue virus," said Renato Alves, Chief Executive Officer of Hipolabor.

The parties have agreed to the following key terms. The definitive agreement is to be completed in the coming months.

Commercial license agreement with a 50-50 profit share agreement and additional sales milestones of the initial USD 200m accumulated net sales.

Co-development arrangement with a 50-50 split on development cost to bring resomelagon to approval in Brazil for the treatment of dengue.

SynAct retains full control of resomelagon and the freedom to operate for cross-indication and cross-territory considerations.

Together, SynAct and Hipolabor have a unique opportunity for success in Brazil. With more than 100 product filings, Hipolabor will leverage its clinical and regulatory team to support discussions with Brazil's national health agency (ANVISA), review filings, and scale development programs. In addition, Hipolabor will leverage its nationwide distribution and contracting business to make resomelagon available to hospitals and clinics nationwide. Soft money options will be actively pursued through Brazilian and international organizations focused on dengue and other viral infections. Subject to separate supply agreement negotiations, Hipolabor will have the opportunity to provide competitive drug manufacturing and packaging for national and potential global distribution.

About Hipolabor

Hipolabor is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil, with more than 40 years of history and commitment to health. With a portfolio consisting of more than 100 drug registrations - including injectables, solids, semi-solids, and liquids - the company operates strongly in the hospital and outpatient market, always focusing on offering safe, effective, and accessible solutions to the population.

Hipolabor is the largest manufacturer of injectable generics in Brazil and occupies the 10th position in the national ranking of generic drug industries, according to the 2024 ANVISA Yearbook. More than 1,200 employees are distributed in three units: two manufacturing parks and a storage center, which operate in harmony to ensure efficiency, agility and quality at all stages of Hipolabor's production chain.

https://www.hipolabor.com.br/

About Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

About half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100-400 million infections occurring each year.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.

While many DENV infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness, DENV can occasionally cause more severe cases, and even death.

Prevention and control of dengue rely on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

In the last 10 years, the number of dengue cases in Brazil has increased manyfold from 0.5m cases in 2017 to 3.8m in 2025, and cases vary greatly from year to year. 2024 reached a historic peak of 10m cases, and 2026, with 1.2m cases, reached the lowest number in the past five years. Approximately half of the cases are confirmed by lab tests. Between 0.05% and 0.08% of cases turn severe with more than 50% ending fatally.

Source: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dengue-and-severe-dengue accessed on 13 August 2026; PAHO, Integrated Arbovirus Platform (PIA), data registered up to week 31 of 2026

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:00 CEST.