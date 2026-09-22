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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 15:25
1,566 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,5521,62208:11
1,5641,61008:11
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 07:38 Uhr
150 Leser
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SynAct Pharma to Participate in Investor and Partnering Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (STO:SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today announced its attendance and presentations at multiple upcoming conferences in September and October 2026.

BioStock Investing in Life Science 2026, September 22, Stockholm, Sweden
Format: Company presentation
Presenting: Jeppe Øvlesen, Chief Executive Officer
Time: Tuesday, September 22, 11:55am CEST
Location: Main session

LSX Congress USA 2026, September 22-24, Boston, USA
Format: Panel discussion
Panel: From Seed to Scale: CEO Perspectives on Building Resilient Biotech Companies in Uncertain Markets
Panel Member: Mads Bjerregaard, Chief Business Officer
Time: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 2:30pm - 3:00pm ET (Eastern Time, GMT-05:00)
Location: Biotech CEO Forum (Room 303)

Format: Company presentation
Presenting: Mads Bjerregaard, Chief Business Officer
Time: Wednesday, September 23, 4:30pm - 4:45pm ET
Location: Growth Showcase (Exhibition Hall)

Management will also be available to meet with investors and partners at the following conferences:

European MidCap Event 2026, September 30-October 1, Paris, France

Sachs Associates 26th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, October 7- 8, Basel, Switzerland

Bio Japan, October 7-8, Yokohama, Japan

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media
Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau
E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (STO:SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

Attachments
SynAct Pharma to participate in investor and partnering conferences

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharma-to-participate-in-investor-and-partnering-conferences-1225229

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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