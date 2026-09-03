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WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 09:16
1,656 Euro
-9,51 % -0,174
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6641,69009:32
1,6601,69209:32
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 08:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SynAct Pharma's CEO and CSO Sell Shares

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / SynAct Pharma AB (STO:SYNACT) ("SynAct Pharma" or the "Company") today announces that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jeppe Øvlesen, and the Company's CSO, Thomas Jonassen, have sold shares in the Company to enable payment of capital gain tax.

Jeppe Øvlesen's sale of a total of 150,000 shares at a price of SEK 17.8 per share was carried out through the closely associated company Quantass Aps. Following the sale, Jeppe Øvlesen holds 229,422 shares and 722,688 warrants in the Company.

Thomas Jonassen's sale of a total of 350,000 shares at a price of SEK 17.8 per share was carried out through the related company TJ Biotek Aps. Following the sale, Thomas Jonassen holds 2,195,320 shares and 516,205 warrants in the Company.

The sales have been necessary for the sellers to enable their payment of capital gain tax in Denmark.

For additional information about SynAct, please contact
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

Attachments
SynAct Pharma's CEO and CSO sell shares

SOURCE: SynAct Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/synact-pharmas-ceo-and-cso-sell-shares-1216196

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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