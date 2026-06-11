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WKN: 910163 | ISIN: US3989051095 | Ticker-Symbol: GAV
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:00
280,00 Euro
-0,71 % -2,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
278,00280,0019:03
278,00280,0018:51
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 17:32 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Announces Promotion of Bob Andersen to Vice President, Corporate Development and Pre-Owned Operations

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international automotive retailer with operations in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the promotion of Bob Andersen to Vice President, Corporate Development & Pre-Owned Operations.

In this expanded role, Andersen will lead Group 1's U.S. corporate development initiatives, including acquisitions and dispositions, while retaining responsibility for the Company's pre-owned business. Andersen joined Group 1 in 2023 and previously served in multiple C-level roles in both the franchise and independent space with a proven track record in both revenue and rooftop growth. Most recently, Andersen was Group 1's National Director of Pre-Owned Operations.

"Bob has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sharp strategic insight, and a deep understanding of our business," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to work effectively across our organization and with external partners makes him well-suited to lead our corporate development efforts."

Andersen will be supported by Group 1's Corporate Development, Transactions, and Real Estate team, which brings together expertise in deal strategy, pipeline development, financial diligence, valuation, transaction execution, real estate coordination, and cross-functional partnership. The team-based approach supports Group 1's ability to evaluate opportunities with discipline and navigate transactions effectively.

"Acquisitions continue to play an important role in Group 1's long-term growth strategy," said Andersen. "Our focus is on scaling in our existing regional markets where we can further leverage the Group 1 brand, while also evaluating new markets that bring meaningful opportunity. Group 1 offers sellers a strong path forward by aligning their local presence with enterprise-grade innovation and tailwinds."

Since 2004, Group 1 has grown total revenue from $5.4 billion to $22.6 billion, with acquisitions serving as a meaningful accelerator in key years. The announcement reinforces Group 1's continued focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is a leading automotive retailer with dealerships and collision centers in the United States and United Kingdom. Through its dealerships, Group 1 offers new and used vehicle sales, financing, service, parts, and collision repair. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while supporting the people and communities it serves.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications
[email protected]
503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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