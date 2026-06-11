Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRDN) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be holding its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on August 12, 2026. Additional information regarding the Meeting will be provided in the Company's management information circular for the Meeting which will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+ in the coming days.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:GAMA), OTC (OTCQB:GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FRA:MRDN).

For Further Information

Mr. C. Connor Messler, President connor@gammaresourcesltd.com (833) 854-6826 www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "expect", "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the use of proceeds received from the exercise of warrants.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the risk that the Company will not be able to use proceeds from the exercise of warrants as currently anticipated; anticipated risks related to general economic and market conditions; accidents, title disputes, and other risks of the mining industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-august-12-2026-1176312