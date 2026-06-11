Zeus North America Mining Corp. Announces Marketing and Investor Relations Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (THE "COMPANY" OR "ZEUS") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Machai Capital Inc., Capital Gain Media Inc., and Senergy Communications Capital Inc. to provide marketing and investor relations services to the Company.

The Company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated April 20, 2026, pursuant to which Machai will provide branding, content and data optimization, Search Engine Optimization ("SEO"), Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing and brand marketing services. The agreement has a three-month term and provides for cash compensation of CAD$200,000 plus the Goods and Services Tax ("GST"), payable at signing. To the Company's knowledge, neither Machai, nor its principal Suneal Sandhu, own any securities of the Company. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or 604-375-0084.

The Company has entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain"), effective May 29, 2026, pursuant to which Capital Gain will provide investor relations services, including content development and distribution, social media and video content, targeted advertising, email and landing page campaigns, and strategy/analytics review. The agreement has a term of four months and provides for an aggregate cash fee of CAD$150,000, payable upfront on the effective date. To the Company's knowledge, neither Capital Gain, nor its principal Graham Colmer, own any securities of the Company. Capital Gain can be contacted at admin@capitalgainmedia.com or 604-379-8363.

The Company has entered into a digital marketing agreement with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") dated June 5, 2026, pursuant to which Senergy will provide a one-month digital marketing campaign, including digital marketing and advertising, influencer and newsletter marketing, native advertising in Europe, German landing page development, and media program management and coordination. The agreement provides for compensation of CAD$90,000 plus GST, comprised of a CAD$20,000 service fee and CAD$70,000 media/advertising spend. To the Company's knowledge, neither Senergy, nor its principal Aleem Fidai, own any securities of the Company. Senergy can be contacted at aleem@senergy.capital or 778-772-6740.

Each service provider is arm's length to the Issuer. No securities of the Company are issuable pursuant to the agreements.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 2,120,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CAD$0.25 per common share and expire on June 8, 2029.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Dean Besserer"

President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at info@zeusminingcorp.com

Phone: +1 (604) 684-6730

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery. More recently, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the Delker and Bulls Eyes copper-gold properties in Nevada.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Zeus North America Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zeus-north-america-mining-corp.-announces-marketing-and-investor-relations-agreem-1176239