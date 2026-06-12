Germany Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE announced it was able to increase the power conversion efficiency of its record-breaking III-V germanium solar module from 34.2% to 34.4%. The result was achieved using "shingle-matrix" technology in combination with space-grade solar cells, the German institute said. The previous record of 34.2% was set earlier this year using an 833 cm² module also based on space-grade solar cells from Azur Space. For the latest development, the cell manufacturer adapted its triple-junction solar cell technology to the terrestrial solar spectrum. ...

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