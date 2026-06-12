Vertical Data and Quantum eMotion Partner to Bring Quantum Cybersecurity to AI Infrastructure Deployments

Initial Pilot Deployment Targeted for 2026 Across Vertical Data's GPU Cluster and Edge Data Center Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV AND MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, and Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE:QNC)(TSXV:QNC)(FSE:34Q0) ("QeM"), a developer of quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity hardware and software solutions, announced they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") to collaborate on integration of QeM's quantum cybersecurity technology into Vertical Data's AI infrastructure deployments and joint commercialization to enterprise and sovereign customers.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to collaborate across three areas: deployment of QeM's quantum cybersecurity technology into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data's pipeline, integration into Vertical Data's edge data center buildout and joint commercialization of QeM's solutions to Vertical Data's sovereign and enterprise customers.

Integration Across the Vertical Data Platform

The collaboration contemplates the deployment of QeM's eShield-Q, eFlux-Q and SecureKey solutions into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data's pipeline. QeM's quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity technology would be offered as an optional security layer to Vertical Data's sovereign and enterprise customers, and packaged within Vertical Data's managed services tier.

The parties also plan to integrate QeM technology across Vertical Data's edge data center buildout, with QeM hardware co-located alongside Vertical Data's GPU infrastructure at select facilities within Vertical Data's data center footprint.

The parties intend to evaluate an initial pilot deployment during 2026, with a target reference implementation at a Vertical Data site. The pilot is expected to assess the integration of QeM's cybersecurity technologies within AI infrastructure environments and support future commercial deployment opportunities across Vertical Data's growing portfolio of GPU clusters and edge data centers.

Strategic Context

The collaboration is intended to address growing enterprise and government interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for AI workloads, particularly for sensitive data environments, sovereign cloud deployments and applications expected to require post-quantum cryptographic protection.

"As AI workloads scale across enterprise and government environments, the security architecture protecting those deployments needs to evolve alongside the threat landscape," said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data. "Quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity addresses risks that classical encryption was not designed to handle. This collaboration with QeM is intended to make that capability available to enterprise and sovereign customers across our AI infrastructure deployments."

"AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the most critical assets in the digital economy, and securing the cryptographic foundations that protect those environments is increasingly important," said Dr. Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Through this collaboration with Vertical Data, we intend to bring quantum-resilient cybersecurity capabilities directly into AI compute infrastructure, helping enterprises and sovereign organizations strengthen protection of their data, cryptographic operations and digital assets. We believe the combination of Vertical Data's AI infrastructure platform and QeM's quantum-powered cybersecurity technologies creates a compelling foundation for the next generation of secure AI deployments."

The MOU has an initial term of 12 months and is non-binding with respect to commercial terms. The parties intend to work in good faith toward execution of a definitive commercial agreement during the MOU term.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

QeM's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. For further information, please visit QeM's website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact QeM at: info@quantumemotion.com. QeM intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit QeM's website at https://www.quantumemotion.com / or contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer, Quantum eMotion Corp.

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, the parties intend to evaluate an initial pilot deployment during 2026, with a target reference implementation at a Vertical Data site and such pilot is expected to assess the integration of QeM's cybersecurity technologies within AI infrastructure environments and support future commercial deployment opportunities across Vertical Data's growing portfolio of GPU clusters and edge data centers and that the collaboration set forth in the MOU is intended to address growing enterprise and government interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for AI workloads, particularly for sensitive data environments, sovereign cloud deployments and applications expected to require post-quantum cryptographic protection. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in Vertical Data's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-and-quantum-emotion-partner-to-bring-quantum-cybers-1175950