Las Vegas, Nevada and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB: VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, and Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a developer of quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity hardware and software solutions, announced they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") signed on June 5, 2026, to collaborate on integration of QeM's quantum cybersecurity technology into Vertical Data's AI infrastructure deployments and joint commercialization to enterprise and sovereign customers.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to collaborate across three areas: deployment of QeM's quantum cybersecurity technology into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data's pipeline, integration into Vertical Data's edge data center buildout and joint commercialization of QeM's solutions to Vertical Data's sovereign and enterprise customers.

Integration Across the Vertical Data Platform

The collaboration contemplates the deployment of QeM's eShield-Q, eFlux-Q and SecureKey solutions into select GPU clusters within Vertical Data's pipeline. QeM's quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity technology would be offered as an optional security layer to Vertical Data's sovereign and enterprise customers, and packaged within Vertical Data's managed services tier.

The parties also plan to integrate QeM technology across Vertical Data's edge data center buildout, with QeM hardware co-located alongside Vertical Data's GPU infrastructure at select facilities within Vertical Data's data center footprint.

The parties intend to evaluate an initial pilot deployment during 2026, with a target reference implementation at a Vertical Data site. The pilot is expected to assess the integration of QeM's cybersecurity technologies within AI infrastructure environments and support future commercial deployment opportunities across Vertical Data's growing portfolio of GPU clusters and edge data centers.

Strategic Context

The collaboration is intended to address growing enterprise and government interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for AI workloads, particularly for sensitive data environments, sovereign cloud deployments and applications expected to require post-quantum cryptographic protection.

"As AI workloads scale across enterprise and government environments, the security architecture protecting those deployments needs to evolve alongside the threat landscape," said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data. "Quantum-entropy-based cybersecurity addresses risks that classical encryption was not designed to handle. This collaboration with QeM is intended to make that capability available to enterprise and sovereign customers across our AI infrastructure deployments."

"AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the most critical assets in the digital economy, and securing the cryptographic foundations that protect those environments is increasingly important," said Dr. Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Through this collaboration with Vertical Data, we intend to bring quantum-resilient cybersecurity capabilities directly into AI compute infrastructure, helping enterprises and sovereign organizations strengthen protection of their data, cryptographic operations and digital assets. We believe the combination of Vertical Data's AI infrastructure platform and QeM's quantum-powered cybersecurity technologies creates a compelling foundation for the next generation of secure AI deployments."

The MOU has an initial term of 12 months and is non-binding with respect to commercial terms. The parties intend to work in good faith toward execution of a definitive commercial agreement during the MOU term.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

QeM's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. For further information, please visit QeM's website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact QeM at: info@quantumemotion.com. QeM intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Vertical Data Inc., Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, the parties intend to evaluate an initial pilot deployment during 2026, with a target reference implementation at a Vertical Data site and such pilot is expected to assess the integration of QeM's cybersecurity technologies within AI infrastructure environments and support future commercial deployment opportunities across Vertical Data's growing portfolio of GPU clusters and edge data centers and that the collaboration set forth in the MOU is intended to address growing enterprise and government interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for AI workloads, particularly for sensitive data environments, sovereign cloud deployments and applications expected to require post-quantum cryptographic protection. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in Vertical Data's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

Quantum eMotion Corp., Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301157

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.