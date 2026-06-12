Hemnet Group AB: Net sales and listing volumes for May 2026

Hemnet is today releasing preliminary May figures, marking the third of its scheduled monthly updates for 2026. These updates, announced in the 2025 Year-end Report, aim to provide greater transparency as the company partly transitions to its new 'Sell first, pay later' model, which has a significant impact on year-on-year comparisons. In May, net sales amounted to SEK 126.6 million (173.4), a decline of 27% compared to the same period last year, while Average Revenue per Paid Listing (ARPL) grew by 13%. Published listings amounted to 16.4k in the month, down by 20% year-on-year. Paid listings amounted to 12.4k.

The new 'Sell first, pay later' model was launched across the entire country from 30 March. The model introduces an accounting effect where revenue for listings utilising the 'Sell first, pay later' option is recognised upon a sale rather than at the time of publication. Consequently, this represents a timing shift of revenue to subsequent quarters rather than a reduction in revenue.

'Sell first, pay later' listings are included in published listings at the time of publication. As these listings are marked sold, they are subsequently included in paid listings. The year-to-date difference between published and paid listings consist of the 'Sell first, pay later' listings that have not yet been sold.

In May, ARPL increased by 13 percent year-on-year, while the number of published property listings decreased by 20 percent compared to the previous year. Four out of ten home sellers chose "Sell first, pay later" during the month.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"We see a cautious recovery for published property listings in May, which was likely dampened by geopolitical concerns. Although the number of published property listings decreased more year-on-year than during April's recovery, the decline was smaller than in the first quarter of the year. The strong ARPL growth is a result of continued high conversion to our larger listing packages, which is clear proof that sellers value maximum visibility on our platform. We continue to see that the 'Sell first, pay later' model delivers in line with our expectations. The fact that so many home sellers choose the 'Sell first, pay later' model confirms that the product meets a genuine need for security and flexibility."



May 2026 May 2025 Change Jan - May 2026 Jan - May 2025 Change Net sales, total (SEK m) 126.6 173.4 -27.0% 490.4 649.8 -24.5% Net sales, Property sellers (SEK m) 107.5 153.4 -29.9% 402.9 560.7 -28.1% Net sales, B2B* (SEK m) 19.1 20.0 -4.7% 87.5 89.0 -1.8% ARPL paid (SEK) 9,244 8,174 13.1% 9,142 8,154 12.1% Published listings (thousands) 16.4 20.4 -19.7% 60.4 79.1 -23.6% Paid listings (thousands) 12.4 20.4 -39.4% 48.9 79.1 -38.2%

* B2B consists of the following customer categories: Real estate agents, Real estate developers, and Advertisers.



Financial calendar

In accordance with our updated financial calendar for 2026, the nearest upcoming dates for market updates are as follows:

17 July 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026 21 August 2026 Net sales July 2026 14 September 2026 Net sales August 2026 22 October 2026 Interim Report Q3 2026 13 November 2026 Net sales October 2026 14 December 2026 Net sales November 2026

Note: The figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial information for the first quarter will be presented in the interim report for the second quarter on 17 July, 2026.

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For more information, please contact:

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

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Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet