Deutsche Aircraft and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) today jointly announced the signing of a long-term industrial partnership and supply agreement focused on advanced composite solutions for the D328eco, the next-generation regional turboprop designed, certified, and industrialized in Europe.

The agreement was formalized at the ILA Berlin Air Show, at the BDLI Pavilion, emphasizing the role of ILA as Germany's leading aerospace exhibition and a key platform for advancing Europe's aerospace industrial ecosystem. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to long-term cooperation, industrial resilience, and technological excellence anchored in Europe.

Under the agreement, Hexcel and Deutsche Aircraft will collaborate closely to integrate advanced composite solutions into the D328eco airframe. The materials are engineered to meet the programme's stringent mechanical, weight, and environmental requirements, supporting both performance and sustainability objectives.

The composite solutions will be applied in primary and secondary aircraft structures, where weight reduction, durability, and fatigue resistance are critical. Together, they enable enhanced aircraft performance, improved fuel efficiency, and long-term operational reliability.

"This partnership with Deutsche Aircraft reflects Hexcel's long-standing commitment to supporting innovative, sustainable aerospace programs in Europe," said Lilian Braylé, President Aerospace Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa Industrial. "By combining advanced materials technology with strong industrial collaboration, we are contributing to the development of next-generation regional aircraft that address efficiency, sustainability, and long-term operational needs."

"We are proud to work alongside Deutsche Aircraft on the D328eco program," Braylé added."This partnership brings together advanced composite technologies, industrial expertise, and a resilient supply chain to support an aircraft that is setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in regional aviation."

The D328eco represents a modernized evolution of the Dornier 328 turboprop, integrating new propulsion systems, state-of-the-art avionics, and optimized aerostructures to reduce environmental impact and lifecycle emissions. The collaboration between Deutsche Aircraft and Hexcel supports certification compliance, industrialization readiness, and long-term maintainability, aligned with European production and supply-chain requirements.

"The D328eco is a German aircraft programme built on strong industrial partnerships," said Patricia Ferrari, Vice President Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft. "Working with Hexcel allows us to combine advanced materials expertise with industrial reliability, supporting our ambition to deliver a highly efficient and sustainable aircraft for regional operators worldwide."

"Long-term trust-based industrial relationships are essential for the success of complex aerospace programmes," added Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. "This partnership with Hexcel provides a strong foundation for certification, ramp-up, and series production of the D328eco in Germany and across Europe."

This joint agreement underscores the shared ambition of Deutsche Aircraft and Hexcel to strengthen European aerospace capabilities, reinforce Germany's role as a centre of aerostructures excellence, and contribute to a more sustainable future for regional aviation through close industrial cooperation.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We provide innovative, high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger, and tougher, shaping a world that moves farther, smarter, and more efficiently. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, defense and space, and industrial applications.

About Deutsche Aircraft Deutsche Aircraft is a German manufacturer of regional aircraft, building on the Dornier legacy to develop modern, efficient and sustainable aviation solutions. The company is advancing the D328eco, a next-generation 40-seat turboprop designed to offer significantly improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and enhanced operating economics for regional airlines.

As the type certificate holder for the existing Dornier 328 turboprop and jet fleet, Deutsche Aircraft combines long-standing technical expertise with ongoing innovation. The industrialization of the D328eco is centred at the company's new carbon-neutral, fully digital final assembly line in Leipzig/Halle, a facility designed to produce up to 48 aircraft per year and create 250-350 highly skilled jobs.

The site is underway in 2026, and full production readiness is planned to be achieved in early 2027. The D328eco will progress through its flight test campaign beginning with the first flight in 2026, with entry into service planned for Q4 2027.

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Contacts:

HEXCEL

Sophie MEYNIEL Senior Manager, Marketing Communications Aerospace Europe, MEA, Asia Pacific Industrial Sophie.meyniel@hexcel.com