Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Provides Update on RCL Metallurgical Lab Commissioning and Initiates La Blache Bulk Sample Transfer

RCL Metallurgical Laboratory expected to be fully operational in July with 13 Metric Tonne La Blache bulk sample being prepared for advanced metallurgical testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Highlights

Commissioning of Temas' Technology Research and Development Centre ("TRDC") metallurgical laboratory is progressing as planned, with full operational status expected during July 2026.

Approximately 13 metric tonnes of previously assayed drill core material from the La Blache Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project is being transferred to the TRDC for advanced metallurgical testing.

Material originates from the Hervieux-East and Hervieux-West deposits and represents previously characterized mineralized material from historical drilling programs.

Testing will support continued optimization of Temas' proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology for titanium, vanadium and associated critical minerals.

Results are expected to further support process optimization, commercialization initiatives and future project development at La Blache.

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding the commissioning of its Technology Research and Development Centre ("TRDC") metallurgical laboratory located in Ontario, Canada.

Following the successful establishment of the laboratory earlier this year, commissioning activities continue to progress on schedule and the facility is expected to become fully operational during July 2026.

As part of the initial operating program, the Company has initiated the transfer of more than 13 metric tonnes of previously assayed mineralized rock from its wholly-owned La Blache Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project in Québec to the TRDC facility. The material was recovered from historical drilling completed on the Hervieux-East and Hervieux-West deposits and represents well-characterized mineralized material that will be used for future RCL metallurgical evaluation.

The planned testwork will allow the Company to continue refining and optimizing the RCL process under controlled laboratory conditions while generating additional data to support future commercial applications of the technology.

Mr. Kyler Hardy, Executive Chairman of Temas, commented:

"The commissioning of our TRDC laboratory represents a significant milestone in the commercialization of the RCL technology platform. Beginning work on a substantial bulk sample from La Blache allows our technical team to further optimize the process using representative project material while continuing to advance the engineering data required for future development. Having these capabilities in-house provides greater flexibility, faster turnaround times and strengthens our ability to support both our internal projects and third-party commercial opportunities."

Mr. Tim Fernback, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased with the progress being made at the TRDC laboratory and remain on schedule for full operations during July. The movement of over 13 metric tonnes of previously assayed La Blache material to the laboratory marks the beginning of an important phase of technical development for both our flagship project and our proprietary RCL technology. As we continue demonstrating the versatility of the RCL platform across multiple feedstocks, this work will further strengthen our commercialization strategy while advancing the development of La Blache as a potential long-term source of critical minerals."

"This 13 + metric tonne bulk sample represents one of the largest continuous RCL metallurgical testing campaigns undertaken by the Company using representative La Blache project material and is expected to generate valuable engineering and process optimization data for future commercial development."

The Company expects the TRDC laboratory to become the primary centre for continued development of the RCL technology platform, supporting internal metallurgical programs, third-party testing, process optimization, licensing opportunities and future pilot-scale initiatives.

The Company will continue to provide shareholders with updates as commissioning activities are completed and metallurgical testing progresses.

RCL Platform Overview

Temas' proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology is an advanced hydrometallurgical process designed to recover valuable metals from complex ores, concentrates, slags and mine tailings using an environmentally responsible, closed-loop process.

Key advantages of the RCL platform include:

Lower operating temperatures and atmospheric pressure processing.

Closed-loop reagent recycling designed to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.

Enhanced recovery of titanium, vanadium, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Reduced processing complexity relative to many conventional metallurgical methods.

Broad applicability across numerous mineral deposit types worldwide.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Matt Worner

Investor & Media Relations VECTOR Advisors

matt@vectoradvisors.au

+ 61 (0) 429 522 924

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https://temasresources.com

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https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES



Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO2 commercial grade product.1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%2,3 is validated for TiO2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO2.

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. "Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite - Final Report PRO 21-16," 24 June 2022.

2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc."

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-provides-update-on-rcl-metallurgical-lab-commissioning-and-initiates-la-bla-1176389