Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report the successful completion of an independent Stage 1 metallurgical validation program utilizing Temas Resources Corp.'s ("Temas") proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") Platform Technology on representative samples from SAGA's titanium-vanadium-iron mineralization at the 100%-owned Radar Critical Minerals Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada.

Combined with the consistent and significant results from SAGA's mineral resource estimate drill program, the metallurgical recoveries further strengthen the commercial potential of its flagship project.

Stage 1 Bench Scale Scoping Highlights

Top recoveries during two-stage RCL testing include: Titanium recoveries of up to 90.8% Vanadium recoveries of up to 97.4% Iron recoveries of up to 91.5%

RCL testing demonstrated excellent extraction of critical minerals from multiple feed types.

The validation program successfully met all Stage 1 objectives and supports a positive Gate 1 decision to advance into the Detailed Bench Optimization Program (Stage 2).

The ilmenite concentrate produced the strongest titanium extraction, achieving 90.8% recovery, while iron extraction remained consistently above 86% across three representative samples and vanadium extraction exceeded 94% in every test.

Stage 2 optimization will focus on further improving recoveries while advancing process design toward pilot-scale demonstration. Upon completion, SAGA will progress to a demonstration plant and outline the path to commercial deployment.

RCL process produces high-purity end products capable of entering downstream applications in titanium, vanadium and iron industries.

Technical Summary

Temas was engaged to conduct a bench scale validation program to evaluate the application of the Temas RCL mixed-chloride leaching technology for the recovery of valuable metals from materials supplied by SAGA's Radar titanium-vanadium-iron project.

The Stage 1 Validation Program evaluated three representative feed materials supplied by Saga, including Run-of-Mine (ROM) Massive Oxide material, Vanadium-Titanium Magnetite concentrate and ilmenite concentrate. The program included feed characterization, standard protocols for RCL Validation, a primary and secondary (two-stage) leaching test, solution and residue analyses, material balance calculations, and recovery determinations. The testing program successfully demonstrated increasing titanium recoveries as feed quality improved while maintaining consistently high recoveries of vanadium and iron throughout the evaluation. The ilmenite concentrate achieved the highest titanium extraction at 90.8%, while vanadium recoveries reached 97.4% and iron recoveries reached 91.5% under the test conditions evaluated.

Feed Material Combined Ti Extraction Combined V Extraction Combined Fe Extraction ROM Massive Oxide 78.10% 97.40% 91.50% Concentrated VTM / Magnetite 30.30% 97.40% 91.40% Ilmenite Concentrate 90.80% 97.40% 86.70%

Table 1: Stage-Gate Development Pathway - Temas RCL Process and SAGA's Radar Project. ROM refers to run-of-mine or an ore composite sample. VTM refers to vanadiferous titanomagnetite.

As previously reported on June 18, 2026, SAGA's Hawkeye Davis tube analytical interpretation indicated that the non-magnetic fraction (i.e. ilmenite) commonly contains approximately 86-92% of the head TiO2.

The independent technical review concluded that all Stage 1 objectives had been successfully achieved and recommended advancement into the Detailed Bench Optimization Program.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Completing the Stage 1 bench-scale scoping test with Temas' proprietary RCL technology marks an incredible milestone for SAGA and the future of the Radar Project. Achieving these recoveries, particularly the strong titanium, iron, and vanadium extractions at this early stage, without the benefit of detailed mineralogical analysis or process optimization, is significant.

These results provide a clear and encouraging path forward as we advance the stages of development, with the goal of further maximizing recoveries and unlocking the full potential of the Radar titanium-vanadium-iron project.

Unlike conventional processing routes that typically produce mid-stream saleable products, the RCL technology positions us to pursue the production of final downstream products for direct market access directly on site. With the Radar Project located less than 20 km from a deep-water port, this represents a compelling opportunity to develop a more integrated, value-added critical minerals operation in Labrador."

Next Steps

Following the successful completion of the Stage 1 Validation Program, Temas and SAGA intend to advance to the Detailed Bench Optimization Program ("Stage 2"), which will focus on optimizing process conditions to further improve recoveries, maximize reagent efficiency and generate the engineering data required for future scale-up. The Stage 2 program is expected to include optimization of leach chemistry, reagent regeneration, solid-liquid separation, impurity management and downstream metal recovery while continuing to evaluate the commercial applicability of the RCL Platform for SAGA's titanium-vanadium mineralization at the Radar Project (Cartwright, Newfoundland and Labrador).

Upon completion of Stage 2, the parties anticipate evaluating the potential advancement of the process through pilot and demonstration plant programs. These programs are expected to provide additional engineering data to support future commercial design and economic assessment of the RCL Platform on SAGA's Radar Project.







Table 2: Stage-Gate Development Pathway - Temas RCL Process and SAGA's Radar Project

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Tim Fernback, President & CEO of Temas, commented:

"Today's announcement represents one of the most important commercial milestones achieved by Temas since acquiring the RCL Platform Technology. While we have consistently demonstrated the capabilities of the RCL process on our own mineral assets, successfully validating the technology on third-party mineralization is another significant step toward building a global critical minerals processing business.

These outstanding extraction results on SAGA's material from the Radar project demonstrate the versatility of our proprietary technology while reinforcing our confidence that RCL can provide mining companies with a lower-cost, environmentally responsible alternative for processing complex critical mineral deposits. Importantly, the successful completion of SAGA's Stage 1 validation program and recommendation to advance into Stage 2 optimization moves this opportunity another step closer to potential commercial deployment and supports our strategy of creating long-term shareholder value through technology licensing, strategic processing partnerships and future commercial agreements."

Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) Technology

Temas has developed the Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) process to produce high-purity TiO2 directly from titanium-bearing concentrates, with the bulk of prior validation work conducted on ilmenite and titanomagnetite-dominant feedstocks.

The process consists of an atmospheric chloride leach followed by solvent extraction of Ti, V and Fe successively, producing a high-purity Ti-bearing strip solution that can be converted to TiO2 products for pigment, pharmaceutical, and food applications or further processed into titanium alloy. As well as a high-purity V2O5 product suitable for large-scale battery storage or steel production as well as a high-purity Fe2O3 product suitable for pigment or iron production can also be recovered. The RCL process employs commercially proven unit operations and is flexible enough to be applied to a wide range of feedstocks.

Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical element extraction from concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%1,2 is validated for TiO2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to SAGA's titanium-vanadium-iron mineralization.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures2. This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO2.

The mining industry is entering a period of significant transformation, driven by growing demand for critical minerals, increasing environmental performance expectations and the need for secure domestic supply chains in North America and allied jurisdictions. Processing technologies capable of improving recoveries, reducing waste streams and lowering environmental impacts are expected to become increasingly valuable as mining companies seek to maximize the economic potential of these strategic ore bodies.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide corridor encompassing the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). The current drill program, which has completed over 80 holes to date, is expected to wrap up within the next couple of weeks. Combined with bench-scale extraction test results, this work will support completion of an initial Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by Q4 2026, including sufficient data to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment in Q1 2027.







Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.

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Key Project Highlights

Confirmed mineralization in 78 out of 78 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.

drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date. Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:

DDH FROM TO Length True Thickness Fe2O3 TiO2 V205 ID m m m m % % % R-0009 94.0 181.2 87.2 84.4 50.67 10.15 0.339 R-0008 170.0 237.6 68.3 66.2 46.15 9.21 0.311 R-0046 20.0 74.0 54.0 43.7 58.33 8.78 0.415 R-0040 84.9 130.0 45.1 31.9 51.20 7.94 0.340 R-0010 1.5 137.0 135.5 121.7 50.03 7.87 0.352 R-0039 97.0 149.1 52.1 50.4 58.15 7.68 0.459 R-0051 137.1 169.0 31.9 20.8 53.07 7.68 0.384 R-0017 73.0 140.6 67.6 54.9 55.13 7.37 0.448 R-0055 70.1 136.2 66.1 38.6 47.65 7.36 0.317 R-0045 104.0 144.0 40.0 31.1 53.69 7.32 0.441 R-0033 97.0 153.0 56.0 43.1 48.03 7.25 0.304 R-0050 116.0 169.0 53.0 42.9 49.61 7.24 0.401 R-0052 87.0 153.0 66.0 54.6 49.63 7.24 0.335 R-0043 28.4 68.2 39.8 30.4 47.93 7.24 0.307 R-0016 44.0 94.6 50.6 47.1 52.05 7.21 0.375

Table 3: Top 15 intervals from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone.

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.

Confirmed a 29.0 km 2 central oxide corridor that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential.

that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential. Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 72.33% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.

with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.

A total of 18,641 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program.

Sources:

These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc." The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo. (PEGNL), is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 20,850 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

About Temas Resources Corp.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX: TIO) (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) (FSE: 26P0) is advancing the commercialization of its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") Platform Technology while developing a portfolio of critical mineral assets in North America.

The Company's RCL Platform is designed to recover titanium, vanadium, iron and other critical minerals using a regenerative mixed chloride leaching process intended to improve recoveries, reduce reagent consumption and provide an environmentally responsible alternative to conventional extraction technologies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project and its involvement with Temas Resources' RCL Technology. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

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Source: Saga Metals Corp.