Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its fully funded, 2026 summer drill program has commenced across the high-grade silver and critical minerals Red Mountain Project, Alaska (the "Red Mountain Project").

Key Highlights:

Drilling Underway: A core drilling rig is now fully operational at Red Mountain , actively advancing the first hole of the 2026 summer exploration program. All three drill rigs are expected to be active at the end of the month.

Targeting Resource Growth at Dry Creek: The program will focus on expanding the inferred 168.6 million silver equivalent ounce resource (336 g/t AgEq*) , while systematically increasing tonnage at the Dry Creek deposit.

Discovery Drilling at District-Scale Targets: Drilling will test numerous largely undrilled polymetallic massive sulfide occurrences across the 60 km prospective trend where expert multi-faceted data analysis indicates the highest degree of prospectivity .

U.S. Silver & Critical Mineral Focus: The summer drill program at Red Mountain will target U.S. silver and critical minerals, positioning the project as a strategic American source of high-demand materials.

Fully Funded: The Company holds approximately C$48 million in working capital, providing a strong financial position to execute the planned program.

*Notes: g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t. Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au. Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "With three rigs and 10,000 metres of drilling planned, this marks the largest exploration program ever undertaken at Red Mountain. The program is designed to both expand the existing resource and systematically evaluate several high-priority targets that have seen limited or no previous drilling. Red Mountain continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a large-scale, silver-rich mineralizing system, and we believe this campaign has the potential to significantly enhance the project's value through resource growth and the discovery of additional massive sulphide mineralization along the 60-kilometre prospective trend."

Figure 1: Plan Map of Red Mountain with key exploration targets and the Dry Creek deposit.

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The Drill Program

The 2026 exploration drill program at the Red Mountain Project, 60 miles south of Fairbanks, Alaska will consist of at least 10,000 meters of core drilling focused on deposit expansion and discovery (see June 4th, 2026 news release).

Priority volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) exploration targets at Red Mountain are dispersed across the highly prospective Bonnifield mining district which comprises at least 60 km of stratigraphy considered favorable for VMS mineralization.

Drill program objectives include:

Further delineation and expansion of the Dry Creek deposit (inferred mineral resource of 11.6 million tonnes at 279.4 g/t AgEq, totaling 104.0 million silver equivalent ounces*, Table 1) through a series of infill and step-out holes down-dip, approximately 3,000 m, designed to investigate the orientation and structural controls on higher-grade VMS mineralization (e.g., 22.3 m at 601 g/t AgEq* (150.6 g/t Ag, 0.82 g/t Au, 5.86% Zn, 2.60% Pb, 0.13% Cu) in DC24-105). Drilling will also evaluate the down-dip and strike extents of these higher-grade zones where mineralization remains open.

New discovery by evaluating the high-grade mineralization potential of numerous VMS targets identified across the Dry Creek Syncline and Last Chance corridor (Figure 1). Of the known exploration targets (see August 13, 2025 and December 30, 2025 news releases), only eleven targets have been drill tested, five of those with less than three holes each 1 . Based on these limited historical drill data together with results from recent project-wide geochemical sampling (rocks, soil and talus-fines) numerous high-priority targets have been identified (e.g., Sheep Creek, Hunter, Glacier, FOMO and WTF E).

Target refinement and new target identification through project-wide exploration activities including geological mapping, grid-based soil geochemical surveys and project-wide heli-borne hyperspectral surveying.

*Table 1: Combined Open Pit and Underground Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Red Mountain Project, Alaska





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The 2024 Red Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate was estimated and classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines" dated November 29, 2019, and the CIM "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" dated May 10, 2014. Mr. Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a QP as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), is responsible for completing the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, effective January 12, 2024. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. No mineral reserves have been calculated for Red Mountain. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted to a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, market, or other relevant factors. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources is uncertain, and there has not been sufficient work to define the Inferred Mineral Resource as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding. Reported grades are undiluted. A standard density of 2.94 g/cm³ is assumed for mineralized material and waste rock. Overburden density is set at 1.8 g/cm³. For mineralized material blocks with iron assays close enough to estimate an iron value for the block, density is calculated using the formula: density (g/cm³) = 0.0553 * Fe (%) + 2.5426. Metal prices are US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag.

Qualified Person & Technical Disclosure

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO and a director of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

All scientific and technical information relating to the 2024 Red Mountain mineral resource estimate is derived from the Technical Report dated June 27, 2024 (with an effective date of January 12, 2024) titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" (the "Technical Report") prepared by Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo., Christopher W. Livingstone, B.Sc., P.Geo., Yulian R. Proenza, M.Eng., P.Geo., and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. The information contained herein in respect of such mineral resource estimate is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the applicable securities regulators and is available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Historical data referenced herein, including but not limited to assay results, drill intercepts, and geological interpretations from previous exploration activities, have been sourced from publicly available records, archived reports, and third-party databases believed to be reliable. However, Silver47 has not independently verified this historical data through resampling, re-assaying, or other confirmatory methods due to the remote locations of the original samples or sites. As such, the Company cautions that this historical information may not conform to current NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon.

No new data verification procedures were undertaken specifically for this release beyond a review of available documentation. The Company plans to conduct future verification work, including drilling and sampling, to confirm and update these historical findings as part of ongoing exploration programs.

References

Raffle, K, Livingston, C., Proenza, Y. and Black, B., 2024, "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA", dated June 28, 2024 with an effective date of January 12, 2024, 200 p, prepared for the Company by Apex Geoscience Ltd., SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Reports and other filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit silver-47.com and see the Technical Reports filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; the development, operational and economic results of technical reports on mineral properties referenced herein; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties and project portfolios, including but not limited to the current and proposed drilling programs referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that historical information is reliable; that future exploration activities will proceed as currently anticipated; that permits, equipment, personnel and contractors will be available on commercially reasonable terms; and that current commodity prices, labour availability, cost and regulatory frameworks will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that historical data may prove to be inaccurate or unverifiable; that exploration results may not support further work or drilling; that exploration activities may be delayed, restricted or not carried out as planned; that permits may be delayed or revoked; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; the price of silver and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether economic mineralization can be defined and, if it can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such affects the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation the Company's properties; the implications of claims from First Nations, Tribes, Tribal Councils, Tribal Governments, Alaska Native Corporations, Alaska Native Regional or Village Corporations and land claims settlements on the Company's projects; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title to properties; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; changes in capital markets, economic conditions, regulatory developments and stakeholder relations; the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

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Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp.