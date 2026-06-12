Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 25, 2026 (the "Meeting"), including shareholder approval of the acquisition by Neural of the remaining 69.25% equity interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE") not already owned by the Company, through a series of ancillary transactions contemplated in the strategic investment and option agreement dated May 28, 2025, as amended on February 13, 2026 and March 25, 2026, among Neural and CWE (the "Series B Transactions"). (see the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2026 (the "Circular") for further details on the Series B Transactions).

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

A total of 44,787,887 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 26.55% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date of May 25, 2026. Consistent with the Company's recommendations, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2026, including:

setting the number of directors of the Company prior to completion of the Series B Transactions at six (91.450% for);

the election of Ian Campbell (90.998% for), John Durfy (90.998% for), Colin McLelland (90.998% for), Dr. Carlos Davidovich (90.987% for), Eran Ovadya (90.982% for) and Alex Storcheus (90.994% for) as directors of the Company;

setting the number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company following completion of the Series B Transactions at five (99.971% for);

the election of Ronnie Jaegermann (99.485% for), Jorn J. Follmer (99.529% for), Eran Ovadya (91.732% for), Ian Campbell (91.741% for) and Aaron Meckler (93.965% for) as directors of the Company following completion of the Series B Transactions;

the re-appointment of Kreston GTA LLP, Licensed Public Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors (97.703% for);

the approval of the change of name of the Company from "Neural Therapeutics Inc." to "Hanf.com Inc.", or such other name as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company, subject to approval of the Series B Transactions (99.915% for);

the approval of an amendment to the articles of the Company to effect a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, subject to approval of the Series B Transactions (99.900% for);

the ratification of the Company's restricted share unit plan (92.136% for);

the ratification of the Company's stock option plan (99.922% for); and

the approval of the Series B Transactions (99.890% for).

Approval of Series B Transactions

The special resolution approving the acquisition of the remaining 69.25% equity interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. not already owned by the Company, through a series of ancillary transactions contemplated in the strategic investment and option agreement dated May 28, 2025, as amended on February 13, 2026 and March 25, 2026, among Neural and CWE European Holdings Inc. (the "Series B Transactions"), was passed.

The resolution, the full text of which is set forth in Schedule "A" to the management information circular of Neural dated April 15, 2026, approving, the acquisition by Neural of the remaining 69.25% equity interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), was approved as follows:

Outcome of Vote For Against By Shareholders Approved 44,737,144

Shares 34,956

Shares (99.922%) (0.078%) By Shareholders (excluding votes attached to the Shares required to be excluded for the purposes of "minority approval" under MI 61-101) Approved 31,832,905

Shares 34,956

Shares (99.890%) (0.110%)

Completion of the Series B Transactions remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, as applicable. The Company expects to provide further updates regarding the completion of the Series B Transactions in due course.

Further details regarding the Series B Transactions are provided in the Company's information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Management Change

The Company also announces that Omar Gonzalez resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective June 8, 2026. The board of directors of the Company thanks Mr. Gonzalez for his service and contributions to the Company. Alex Storcheus, a director of the Company, was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective June 8, 2026. Mr.Strocheus has been involved with the Company in an advisory capacity since its inception and has served as a director of the Company since December 2024.

Neural Notes Positive Momentum in the German Cannabis Market

The Company notes recent public comments made by Germany's Federal Government Commissioner for Drug and Addiction Policy, Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck, indicating support for regionally limited pilot projects involving the regulated sale of cannabis under scientific oversight. According to published reports, Prof. Dr. Streeck stated that such pilot projects could assist policymakers in evaluating consumer protection, the illicit market and broader public health considerations within the framework of Germany's Cannabis Act [1]("CanG"). Management believes these developments may represent an incremental step toward the establishment of a more formalized long-term regulatory framework for regulated cannabis distribution in Germany.

The Company believes the timing of these developments is notable as Neural continues to advance the proposed Series B transactions involving CWE European Holdings Inc. following shareholder approval and subject to the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and completion of the financing previously announced in the Company's press release dated March 27, 2026. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2026, including Schedule I - Information Concerning CWE, which contains additional information regarding the German regulatory environment, market conditions and applicable risk factors relating to CWE's business and operations.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.

On August 12, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction, and Neural will provide updates as material developments occur.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Series B Transactions; the proposed acquisition by Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural" or the "Company") of the remaining 69.25% equity interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE") not already owned by the Company; the anticipated completion of the Series B Transactions; the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions; completion of the financing previously announced by the Company; the proposed change of name of the Company to "Hanf.com Inc." or such other name as may be determined by the board of directors; the proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares; the Company's relationship with CWE; the expected strategic benefits of the Series B Transactions; the Company's future business plans; and the potential impact of developments in the German cannabis regulatory market, including any regionally limited pilot projects or other changes to the regulatory framework applicable to cannabis, CBD and hemp products in Germany.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding: the completion of the Series B Transactions on the terms currently contemplated; the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions; the completion of the Company's previously announced financing; the continued operation of CWE's business; the strategic rationale for Neural's investment in CWE; the expected benefits of Neural's relationship with CWE; the ability of the Company and CWE to execute their respective business plans; and the current and future regulatory environment applicable to cannabis, CBD and hemp products in Germany.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Series B Transactions may not be completed as currently proposed or at all; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory or stock exchange approvals; failure to satisfy or waive closing conditions; failure to complete the Company's previously announced financing; changes in the business, operations, financial condition or prospects of CWE; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory policy in Germany or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the timing, scope or implementation of any cannabis pilot projects or other regulatory developments in Germany; risks relating to the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries; financing and capital market risks; integration and execution risks; general economic, business and market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Neural undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Source: https://www.rnd.de/politik/drogenbeauftragter-streeck-offen-fuer-modellversuche-zum-legalen-verkauf-von-cannabis-NQDMK2IATBEODOBVZHMDJVKGZ4.html

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Source: Neural Therapeutics Inc.