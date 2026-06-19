Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA"), the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.

Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three- and nine-month period ended April 30, 2026.

The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.

The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely and periodic continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.

On August 12, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction, and Neural will provide updates as material developments occur.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include statements relating to the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its intention to continue relying on the exemptions under CBO 51-933, the expected reduction in administrative and financial burdens and the anticipated timing of its future financial reporting. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein rely include, among others, that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria of CBO 51-933, that the exemptions under CBO 51-933 will remain available to the Company and that the Company will be able to execute its business and exploration programs as planned. Additional risk factors that may impact the Company or cause actual results and performance to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein are set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis of financial condition, a copy of which can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate and, accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Neural Therapeutics Inc.