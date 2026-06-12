RedChip Companies, Inc.: Exyn Technologies, Brag House, and Avalon Advanced Materials Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ:EXYN)(NASDAQ:EXYNW), Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBH), and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB:AVLNF)(TSX:AVL) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

EXYN: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/exyn_access

TBH: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/tbh_access

AVL: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/avlnf_access

Brandon Torres Declet, President and CEO of Exyn Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is pioneering autonomous robotics and perception-driven navigation in complex GPS-denied environments across mining, infrastructure, public safety, and defense markets. Declet highlights Exyn's proprietary ExynAI autonomy platform, which enables drones and other robots to fly, map, and make decisions independently without pilots, preexisting maps, or satellite connectivity, providing customers with critical 3D data in some of the world's most challenging operating environments. He also outlines the company's recent NASDAQ listing and how the capital raised is supporting growth initiatives, expanding commercial deployment, and enhancing visibility among institutional and retail investors. Declet also discusses Exyn's scalable business model, which combines hardware sales with recurring software, data, and autonomy platform revenue, as well as the significant opportunity presented by its defense-focused subsidiary, Exyn Defense, Inc., as demand accelerates for autonomous systems capable of operating in contested and GPS-denied environments.

Lavell Juan Malloy II, Co-Founder and CEO of Brag House, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's evolution into a platform operating at the intersection of Gen Z engagement, sports, blockchain technology, and digital ownership. Malloy highlights Brag House's proposed merger with House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, and explains how the combined platform is designed to connect digital communities with blockchain-based financial infrastructure. He outlines the company's vision for creating a closed-loop ecosystem that enables fans, athletes, brands, and rights holders to interact through tokenization, payments, asset management, and other financial services, while generating revenue at multiple points across the platform. Malloy also discusses Brag House's strategic focus on the global sports economy and its unique ability to authentically engage Gen Z audiences, creating opportunities for customer acquisition, brand partnerships, and long-term community growth.

Scott Monteith, President & CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is positioning itself as a strategic player in North America's critical minerals supply chain, with a unique dual focus on lithium and rare earth elements-key inputs for electrification, energy storage, and advanced technologies. Monteith highlights Avalon's role in advancing supply chain localization through both upstream resource development and downstream processing, including its planned lithium hydroxide facility in Thunder Bay and rare earth initiatives in the Northwest Territories. He emphasizes the company's transition from a traditional junior mining company to an integrated midstream processing platform, supported by partnerships with established industrial players such as Metso and Sibelco, which help de-risk execution and accelerate scalability. Monteith also outlines the strong economic potential of the Lake Superior Lithium Project and the importance of government support and updated feasibility data in advancing development. He concludes by reinforcing Avalon's value proposition as a company aligned with accelerating government and industry efforts to reshore critical mineral supply chains in North America.

EXYN and AVL are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXYN)(NASDAQ:EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company's autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exyn-technologies-brag-house-and-avalon-advanced-materials-inter-1176504