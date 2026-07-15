House of Doge Announces Board of Directors Following Nasdaq Public Listing

MIAMI, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge (NASDAQ: HODO), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced its Board of Directors following the completion of its merger with Brag House Holdings and the commencement of trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol $HODO.

The six-member board pairs leaders in go-public transactions and institutional asset management with executives from global consumer operations and the digital asset industry. Together, the directors bring experience spanning decades of public company M&A and financings, leadership of multi-billion-dollar consumer organizations, the management of Europe's largest cryptocurrency investment platform, and product leadership within the Dogecoin Foundation itself.

"Going public is a milestone, but governance is what makes it durable. We have assembled a board that has taken companies public, managed more than $120 billion in institutional assets, and led some of the largest consumer organizations in the world. That depth matters because House of Doge is building real financial infrastructure, and the people guiding it have done this before," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge.

The Board of Directors comprises:

Steve Ilott, Director and Chair: With more than 35 years of investment experience at leading asset management companies in the U.K., US, and Canada, Stephen previously served as Chief Investment Officer of BMO Asset Management US and BMO Asset Management Canada, managing teams responsible for in excess of $120 billion in assets across fixed income, equities, and alternative asset classes.

Michael Galloro, Director: A Chartered Professional Accountant and Founder and Managing Partner of ALOE Finance Inc., a transaction advisory firm, Michael brings more than 30 years of experience with growth-oriented publicly traded organizations operating globally, including go-public transactions, M&A, and financings. He has held senior executive roles and chaired several board committees.

Sarosh Mistry, Director: A global executive with more than 30 years of experience leading complex, multi-billion-dollar organizations across public and private equity-backed environments, Sarosh is a former Chairman and CEO of Sodexo North America and has held senior leadership roles at Compass Group, Starbucks, and Aramark. He currently serves as Chairman of Blusky and as a board member to multiple public and private companies.

Doug Wall, Director: Doug co-founded Shadow Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm with a proven track record in blockchain and fintech investments, and brings expertise in crypto investment cycles and strategic partnerships. He co-founded Blockcap, a crypto mining firm later sold to Core Scientific, and chaired Core Scientific's Outside Equity Committee throughout its restructuring.

Duncan Moir, Director: Duncan is President of 21shares, a subsidiary of FalconX and the largest cryptocurrency investment manager in Europe. He previously led Aberdeen plc's digital asset business and was a hedge fund investment manager. An independent board member of Hedera Hashgraph LLC, he holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Timothy Stebbing, Chief Technology Officer and Director: Tim has served as Chief Technology Officer of House of Doge since May 2025 and sits on the board of the Dogecoin Foundation, where he has served as Director of Product since 2021, spearheading the development of a broader Dogecoin ecosystem and its adoption as a global means of exchange.

Beyond governance, the board oversees an asset portfolio that already extends well past the balance sheet. The company's strategic investments in a growing sports portfolio that pairs Dogecoin's global community with real-world fan engagement, an area the company expects to expand as new ownership opportunities emerge.

"What this board oversees is already tangible: regulated investment products with 21Shares, a growing sports portfolio, and payments infrastructure in active development. The next phase is about putting Dogecoin directly into people's hands. We will have more to share on that front soon, starting with how the Such app turns $DOGE into something you can spend anywhere," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge.

The board appointments had taken effect upon closing of the merge with Brag Houser. With its public listing complete, House of Doge continues to advance its four business pillars of payments, asset management, real-world asset tokenization, and brand licensing, building secure, scalable, and efficient systems that bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce.

About House of Doge (NASDAQ: HODO)

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations concerning the outlook for our business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Cameron Jordan-Rooney

Marketing Director

press@houseofdoge.com