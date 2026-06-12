Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2026

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 2, 2026. Sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $12.4 million compared to $14.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million versus $2.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.8 million as compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.56 per share compared to $0.70 per share last year.
For the first six months of fiscal 2026, sales were $22.9 million as compared to $27.0 million for the six months of 2025. Income from operations for the six months of 2026 was $3.9 million versus $5.0 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $3.4 million versus last year's results of $4.3 million. Earnings per share for the six months were $1.06 per share compared to $1.31 (diluted $1.30) per share last year.
Nobility's financial position during the second quarter of 2026 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $24.2 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $42.6 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 7.1:1. Stockholders' equity is $56.5 million and the book value per share of common stock is $17.92.
Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Total net sales decreased during the first six months of 2026 as compared to same period in 2025 due to a decrease in the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers (93 homes versus 132 homes) partially offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers (121 homes versus 92 homes) which have lower margins.
We believe customers continue to delay or postpone home purchases, due to higher interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty which are negatively affecting sales. We also continue to experience delays in receiving key production materials from suppliers, along with back orders, price increases, tariffs, and labor shortages, all of which are slowing home completion at our manufacturing facility. In addition, ongoing inflation across a range of building products is contributing to higher material costs. We expect these cost pressures to continue through fiscal 2026 and beyond.
According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the manufacturing housing industry in Florida for the period from November 2025 through April 2026 increased by approximately 3% from the same period last year.
Our strong financial position remains key to our future growth and success. Our decades of experience in the Florida market, combined with growing demand for affordable housing, should position the Company well for the future. Management continues to believe our geographic market is one of the strongest long-term growth areas in the country."
On June 5, 2026, we celebrated our 59th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.
MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM
Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation. ?
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
May 2,
November 1,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,857,859
$
13,230,504
Certificates of deposit
13,745,644
13,109,325
Short-term investments
552,962
583,128
Accounts receivable - trade
3,237,207
4,602,671
Mortgage notes receivable
4,736
3,645
Income tax receivable
-
-
Inventories
20,457,355
19,733,235
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,796,819
2,000,403
Total current assets
49,652,582
53,262,911
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,142,819
8,230,055
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
141,823
143,373
Other investments
594,733
553,752
Property held for resale
26,590
26,590
Deferred income taxes
-
-
Cash surrender value of life insurance
4,904,430
4,772,430
Other assets
156,287
156,287
Total assets
$
63,619,264
$
67,145,398
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
604,475
$
586,001
Accrued compensation
513,307
765,853
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,748,769
1,590,827
Income taxes payable
590,510
658,461
Customer deposits
3,562,374
2,795,344
Total current liabilities
7,019,435
6,396,486
Deferred income taxes
82,143
34,069
Total liabilities
7,101,578
6,430,555
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 500,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.10 par value, 10,000,000
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
3,153,665 and 3,253,665 shares outstanding
536,491
536,491
Additional paid in capital
11,432,182
11,316,595
Retained earnings
77,695,175
79,037,919
Less treasury stock at cost, 2,211,242 and
2,111,242 shares, respectively
(33,146,162
)
(30,176,162
)
Total stockholders' equity
56,517,686
60,714,843
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
63,619,264
$
67,145,398
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 2,
May 3,
May 2,
May 3,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$
12,410,560
$
14,757,337
$
22,913,406
$
26,999,079
Cost of sales
(8,780,363
)
(10,125,921
)
(16,086,103
)
(18,396,878
)
Gross profit
3,630,197
4,631,416
6,827,303
8,602,201
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,532,710
)
(1,889,197
)
(2,902,366
)
(3,565,847
)
Operating income
2,097,487
2,742,219
3,924,937
5,036,354
Other income (expense)
Interest income
217,606
298,318
473,455
583,596
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
14,790
21,462
40,981
47,269
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
36,868
42,066
58,314
80,218
Decrease in fair market value of equity investment
(70,032
)
(96,104
)
(30,166
)
(99,020
)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
1,000
1,000
1,000
Miscellaneous
60,025
16,965
69,355
25,722
Total other income
259,257
283,707
612,939
638,785
Income before provision for income taxes
2,356,744
3,025,926
4,537,876
5,675,139
Income tax expense
(597,317
)
(733,606
)
(1,150,123
)
(1,402,397
)
Net income
$
1,759,427
$
2,292,320
$
3,387,753
$
4,272,742
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
3,153,665
3,268,991
3,202,017
3,268,910
Diluted
3,158,972
3,276,400
3,207,761
3,276,808
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.56
$
0.70
$
1.06
$
1.31
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.70
$
1.06
$
1.30
?SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.
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https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-its-second-1176273