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WKN: 869934 | ISIN: US6548921088 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2026

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 2, 2026. Sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $12.4 million compared to $14.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.1 million versus $2.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.8 million as compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.56 per share compared to $0.70 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2026, sales were $22.9 million as compared to $27.0 million for the six months of 2025. Income from operations for the six months of 2026 was $3.9 million versus $5.0 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $3.4 million versus last year's results of $4.3 million. Earnings per share for the six months were $1.06 per share compared to $1.31 (diluted $1.30) per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the second quarter of 2026 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $24.2 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $42.6 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 7.1:1. Stockholders' equity is $56.5 million and the book value per share of common stock is $17.92.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Total net sales decreased during the first six months of 2026 as compared to same period in 2025 due to a decrease in the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers (93 homes versus 132 homes) partially offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers (121 homes versus 92 homes) which have lower margins.

We believe customers continue to delay or postpone home purchases, due to higher interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty which are negatively affecting sales. We also continue to experience delays in receiving key production materials from suppliers, along with back orders, price increases, tariffs, and labor shortages, all of which are slowing home completion at our manufacturing facility. In addition, ongoing inflation across a range of building products is contributing to higher material costs. We expect these cost pressures to continue through fiscal 2026 and beyond.

According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the manufacturing housing industry in Florida for the period from November 2025 through April 2026 increased by approximately 3% from the same period last year.

Our strong financial position remains key to our future growth and success. Our decades of experience in the Florida market, combined with growing demand for affordable housing, should position the Company well for the future. Management continues to believe our geographic market is one of the strongest long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2026, we celebrated our 59th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation. ?

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 2,

November 1,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,857,859

$

13,230,504

Certificates of deposit

13,745,644

13,109,325

Short-term investments

552,962

583,128

Accounts receivable - trade

3,237,207

4,602,671

Mortgage notes receivable

4,736

3,645

Income tax receivable

-

-

Inventories

20,457,355

19,733,235

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,796,819

2,000,403

Total current assets

49,652,582

53,262,911

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,142,819

8,230,055

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

141,823

143,373

Other investments

594,733

553,752

Property held for resale

26,590

26,590

Deferred income taxes

-

-

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,904,430

4,772,430

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

63,619,264

$

67,145,398

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

604,475

$

586,001

Accrued compensation

513,307

765,853

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,748,769

1,590,827

Income taxes payable

590,510

658,461

Customer deposits

3,562,374

2,795,344

Total current liabilities

7,019,435

6,396,486

Deferred income taxes

82,143

34,069

Total liabilities

7,101,578

6,430,555

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,153,665 and 3,253,665 shares outstanding

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

11,432,182

11,316,595

Retained earnings

77,695,175

79,037,919

Less treasury stock at cost, 2,211,242 and

2,111,242 shares, respectively

(33,146,162

)

(30,176,162

)

Total stockholders' equity

56,517,686

60,714,843

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

63,619,264

$

67,145,398

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 2,

May 3,

May 2,

May 3,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$

12,410,560

$

14,757,337

$

22,913,406

$

26,999,079

Cost of sales

(8,780,363

)

(10,125,921

)

(16,086,103

)

(18,396,878

)

Gross profit

3,630,197

4,631,416

6,827,303

8,602,201

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,532,710

)

(1,889,197

)

(2,902,366

)

(3,565,847

)

Operating income

2,097,487

2,742,219

3,924,937

5,036,354

Other income (expense)

Interest income

217,606

298,318

473,455

583,596

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

14,790

21,462

40,981

47,269

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

36,868

42,066

58,314

80,218

Decrease in fair market value of equity investment

(70,032

)

(96,104

)

(30,166

)

(99,020

)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

1,000

1,000

1,000

Miscellaneous

60,025

16,965

69,355

25,722

Total other income

259,257

283,707

612,939

638,785

Income before provision for income taxes

2,356,744

3,025,926

4,537,876

5,675,139

Income tax expense

(597,317

)

(733,606

)

(1,150,123

)

(1,402,397

)

Net income

$

1,759,427

$

2,292,320

$

3,387,753

$

4,272,742

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,153,665

3,268,991

3,202,017

3,268,910

Diluted

3,158,972

3,276,400

3,207,761

3,276,808

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.56

$

0.70

$

1.06

$

1.31

Diluted

$

0.56

$

0.70

$

1.06

$

1.30

?SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-its-second-1176273

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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