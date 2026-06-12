Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company") today formally filed an appeal letter (the "Appeal") to the Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic (the "Ministry") regarding the recent decision of the Ministry to cancel the Company's exploration license on its Trojarova Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia (the "Permit").

The Company received the Ministry's unexpected decision revoking the Permit following an unscheduled review. Military Metals maintains that the cancellation was issued without appropriate justification and is inconsistent with both Slovakia's own laws, and Slovakia's prior recognition of the project's strategic importance to the European Commission.

Scott Eldridge, CEO stated: "The submission of our appeal is not only a procedural step-it reflects our commitment to fairness, transparency, and the rule of law. Military Metals has always operated with full respect for Slovak regulations as well as the broader framework of European and international legal standards that protect responsible investment and resource development. We believe the Trojarova Project deserves a clear, consistent, and lawful review. Our team continues to engage constructively with government authorities and local stakeholders, and we remain committed to advancing a project that aligns with both Slovakia's national interests and Europe's critical-minerals security."

In preparing Slovakia's National Program for the Exploration of Critical Mineral Raw Materials-submitted to the European Commission under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 2024/1252-the Ministry had explicitly identified the Trojarova Project as one of the country's designated exploration areas for critical raw materials, particularly antimony. This designation underscored the project's importance to Europe's long-term critical minerals supply security. Subsequent to the European Commission submission, Military Metals advanced the Project by publishing a NI-43-101 technical report with a new resource estimate, further demonstrating the Project's strategic importance given Europe has no domestic production of antimony.

Given this prior recognition, the Company views the cancellation as unexpected and inconsistent with European critical mineral supply objectives. Military Metals has therefore exercised its right to appeal the decision within the required 15-day period and is committed to pursuing all legal avenues to restore its exploration rights.

The Company notes that the broader political and regulatory environment in Slovakia remains dynamic, including ongoing public discussions regarding environmental governance and ministerial leadership. Military Metals will continue to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders while pursuing its legal rights.

There can be no assurance that any appeal or other legal proceedings commenced by the Company will be successful, or that the Permit will be restored.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

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The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301297

Source: Military Metals Corp.