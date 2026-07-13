Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the commencement of an exploration diamond drilling campaign at the company's 100% owned West Gore Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Nova Scotia, Canada. The program is scheduled to begin this week of July 13th and is planned to include at least 7 holes across two targets totaling 1750m.

Highlights:

Seven drillholes planned totaling 1750m

Three holes planned to target the down plunge extension of the past producing deposit below historical mine workings

Four holes are planned to target the down plunge extension of the historically exploited Brook Vein occurrence and continuity of a significant historical intercept.

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, stated, "West Gore is an underexplored asset with limited drilling since mining operations ceased in the early 1900s. Our initial reconnaissance produced compelling drill targets that we are excited to test. No previous operator has undertaken such an ambitious program to test the down-plunge continuity of the deposit below the historical mine workings. Furthermore, the Brook Vein features an additional target with significant historical results that warrant drilling. Our drill plan at this target is designed to test the continuity of mineralization from historical drillhole 87-01, which intercepted 10.27% antimony over 2.3 meters."

Mr. Eldridge further comments: "Antimony is designated by the Government of Canada as a critical mineral essential for national security, defense, and clean technologies. It is additionally recognized as a critical mineral under Nova Scotia's provincial minerals strategy, and the West Gore project standing as one of the most significant past-producing antimony deposits in Canadian history."

Previous disclosure discussing the work leading to the identification of geophysical and geochemical drill targets can be found in company news releases dated July 8th, 2025 and October 14th, 2025. The results of 1987 drilling by Durham resources, including drillhole 87-01 is comprehensively discussed in publicly available Nova Scotia assessment report ar_me-1987-050.

Figure 1. Proposed 2026 diamond drillholes at The Company's West Gore Project.

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About The West Gore Project

West Gore was an important antimony producer during World War One, making significant contributions to the allied war efforts. Historical production from the West Gore district has been estimated at 7,761 tonnes of antimony concentrate (46% Sb; Messervey, 1932) and 7,149 oz gold (Bates, 1987). The Project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of a past-producing underground mine, and an additional occurrence (The Brook Vein) historically exploited with a single stope. Mineralization occurs as stibnite, native antimony, aurostibnite, and antimony-gold alloys and oxides. Aside from minor exploration work in the 1960s, 1980s, and 2010s, the West Gore system remains significantly unexplored after World War One.

Widely accepted historical accounts detail that commercial mining at West Gore took place between 1883 and 1917 (Malcolm 1929). The Mining Association of Nova Scotia reports on its website https://notyourgrandfathersmining.ca/west-gore that production ceased during the First World War when a ship load of antimony concentrate enroute to Wales for processing was torpedoed and sunk. The loss of this revenue bankrupted the mining company and commercial operations were terminated.

Technical and Historical References.

Albert, R; Morrissy, C Antimony, West Gore, Hants County, Nova Scotia. Report on Drilling and Drill Core Assays [West Gore Antimony Property License # 11158 Report on 1987 Diamond Drilling - Berggren South Zone, by; Durham Resources Incorporated, Assessment Report ME 1987-050, 1987 https://novascotia.ca/natr/meb/data/ar/1987/ar_me_1987-050.pdf

Bates, J.L., 1987, Gold in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Department of Mines and Energy Information Series 13, 48 p.

Malcolm, W. (1929). Gold fields of Nova Scotia (Geological Survey Memoir 156). Department of Mines, Geological Survey of Canada.

Messervey, J.P., 1932, Antimony in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Department of Public Works and Mines Pamphlet 1, 23 p.

Qualified Person.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Murray personally compiled and verified historical drilling results, including historical drillhole 87-01, from original analytical certificates and drill logs included within the Durham Resources 1987 assessment report: ar_me_1987-050. Furthermore, Mr. Murray has independently and personally reviewed all technical and historical references cited herein.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the planned commencement, scope, and completion of the 2026 exploration diamond drilling campaign at the West Gore Project; the planned number of drillholes (at least 7) and aggregate meterage (1,750 meters); the planned allocation of holes between the two target areas described herein; the expected ability to engage and retain contractors to complete the drilling program; the anticipated testing of the down-plunge extension of the past-producing deposit and the Brook Vein occurrence; and any other statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, or intentions with respect to future exploration at the West Gore Project The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include the following: that the Company will obtain or maintain all necessary exploration and drilling permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to complete the planned drilling program; that the engaged drilling contractor will remain available on agreed terms; that access to the West Gore Project will continue to be granted as expected to the Company and its drillers; that ground conditions, weather and site accessibility will be adequate to proceed on the planned timeline; that geological conditions at depth are broadly consistent with available historical data, supporting down-plunge continuity of antimony mineralization at the targets described herein; that the historical drill and production data on which targets were designed are sufficiently reliable and representative; that the Company's mineral exploration licenses covering the West Gore Project will remain in good standing; and that current commodity market conditions are consistent with continued allocation of exploration capital to the Project A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These factors include, without limitation: failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required exploration permits and regulatory approvals from provincial or federal authorities; contractor unavailability, equipment breakdown, or other events that prevent or delay commencement or completion of the drilling program; adverse weather, ground, or geotechnical conditions; failure of exploration results to confirm the anticipated down-plunge continuity of antimony mineralization, including the possibility that planned drillholes do not intersect significant mineralization; unanticipated metallurgical or mineralogical characteristics of mineralization encountered; title defects or challenges to the Company's mineral exploration licenses covering the West Gore Project; environmental liabilities associated with historical mine workings; community or landowner opposition to exploration activities; inability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms to fund further exploration; changes in key personnel; volatility in antimony commodity prices; geopolitical developments affecting the supply, demand, and value of antimony; the continued use of antimony in key end-uses and the availability of substitutes; and any other factors referred to under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the Company's public filings available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304882

Source: Military Metals Corp.