SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct obtains key US patent for resomelagon securing exclusivity until 2044

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have provided the issue notification of US patent 12,661,336 with issue date 23 June 2026 and more than 2 years of Patent Term Adjustment added to the patent's expiry date.

The USPTO has announced that the US patent 12,661,336 will be issued on 23 June 2026. Importantly, the US patent has been awarded a Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) of 742 days, which extends the duration of the US patent until 02 July 2044.

"Patent term adjustment in the US reflects both the time required for patent examination and the applicant's responsiveness. I am pleased that our team has worked efficiently throughout the process, resulting in a meaningful extension, adding to our comprehensive portfolio of patents covering resomelagon," said Thomas Jonassen, CSO, SynAct Pharma.

"Securing additional patent term in the US - the world's largest and most valuable market, is a major win for the company. It provides extended exclusivity through the anticipated peak sales period and is expected to increase the commercial potential," said Mads Bjerregaard, CBO.

In the lead development program, resomelagon (AP1189) is being developed as an add-on to first-line methotrexate (MTX) therapy for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Securing optimal exclusivity in the US for this combination therapy is central to SynAct's strategy to strengthen its intellectual property position for resomelagon (AP1189).

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.